Apple’s New AI Features Set to Lure iPhone 16 Shoppers Despite Development Delays

On September 9, Apple Inc. unveiled its latest flagship device, the iPhone 16, during an event that also introduced new versions of its smartwatch and AirPods. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook highlighted the iPhone 16’s foundation in artificial intelligence (AI), despite the full range of AI capabilities being phased in through future software updates.

Modest Hardware Upgrades with AI Focus

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with new colors and a customizable Action button previously available only on higher-end models. Both models feature a more powerful chip and a new Camera Control button. The Pro models are distinguished by slightly larger displays, thinner borders, and an advanced A18 Pro processor equipped with an enhanced neural engine tailored for AI tasks. These upgrades aim to improve photo resolution and video features, including more cinematic slow-motion capabilities.

Apple’s Strategic AI Play

Despite significant advances in generative AI by competitors like Google and Microsoft, Apple’s AI technology, branded as Apple Intelligence, remains in its early stages. While the new iPhones are designed with AI in mind, the most sophisticated features of Apple Intelligence will be introduced gradually, with the first set of tools set for a beta release in October. The technology will initially focus on summarizing messages and notifications, with more comprehensive features planned for the future.

Event Highlights and Product Details

During the event, Apple also revealed enhancements to its Apple Watch Series 10. The new watch features a 30% larger screen within a thinner design and includes a sleep apnea detection feature, available in over 150 regions. The Series 10 starts at $399 and will be released on September 20, alongside a new version of the higher-end Ultra model priced at $799.

The AirPods line saw updates as well, with the standard $129 AirPods now featuring a smaller case and USB-C charging. A new midrange option at $179 introduces noise cancellation, previously exclusive to the higher-end AirPods Pro. Apple also introduced a refreshed $549 AirPods Max with new colors and USB-C charging. Although a new version of the AirPods Pro was not announced, existing models will receive updates, including a hearing test and hearing aid functionality later this fall.

Market Reaction and Future Prospects

Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 16 Series, while anticipated, did not significantly impact its stock price initially. Shares slipped by more than 1.5% during the event but later rebounded. Analysts suggest that the moderate reaction is typical, given that many details were leaked ahead of the presentation.

The iPhone remains a cornerstone of Apple’s revenue, generating approximately half of the company’s annual income and driving additional sales in accessories and services. By holding the launch on a Monday, Apple positioned itself ahead of major events scheduled for the following day, including a US presidential debate and a potential European Commission ruling on a $14 billion tax dispute.

