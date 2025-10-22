LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales

AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales

AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 16:15:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales

(Reuters) -AT&T added more wireless subscribers than expected in the third quarter on Wednesday, as bundled plans and heavy promotions around the latest iPhone launch helped it attract more customers in a fiercely competitive market. Shares of the company were up 4% in premarket trading. The quarter ended September is a critical period for U.S. wireless carriers, with competition peaking around Apple's annual iPhone launch. Like all other carriers, AT&T has also rolled out lucrative promotions for the iPhone 17 series to lock in new subscribers and encourage existing users to upgrade to pricier plans. It added 405,000 monthly bill paying wireless subscribers, compared to expectations for 334,100 additions, according to FactSet. By packaging wireless and fiber broadband services together for a discount, AT&T has encouraged more customers to take multiple offerings and reduce customer exits. More than 41% of fiber households have also opted for mobile plans. Investor focus has also been on the company's recent strategic moves to bolster its network capabilities. AT&T recently announced a landmark $23 billion deal to acquire wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar. Equipment revenue in the third quarter grew 6.1%, pushed by stronger phone sales. Operating costs in the mobility unit rose 3.8%, driven by higher expenses from selling more and pricier phones and increased spending on marketing and promotions. Revenue from its business wireline unit fell 7.8% in the quarter, hurt by declines in legacy voice and data services. On an adjusted basis, AT&T earned 54 cents per share, largely in line with estimates, according to LSEG data. Total third-quarter revenue stood at $30.7 billion, missing estimates of $30.87 billion. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy an estimated $2.5 billion, report says

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

Baidu expands robotaxi push to Switzerland in PostBus deal

LATEST NEWS

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

Iran says it won't return to talks as long as US makes 'unreasonable demands'

NewsX World Exclusive | ‘Every Country Has Responsibility To Help Other Countries Change’ Swedish MP Serkan Köse At IPU In Geneva

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Earns Almost a Whopping $100 Million in FY25 – What’s his Net Worth

Donald Trump Fumes After Being Ranked 3rd-Best US President, Vows To Outshine Washington And Lincoln

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT RUSSIAN AMMUNITION PLANT AND OIL REFINERY OVERNIGHT

Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush

AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales
AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales
AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales
AT&T tops subscriber estimates as bundled plans, iPhone promotions lift sales
QUICK LINKS