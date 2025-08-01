Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops Not Working For Many Users, No Rewards Despite 100% Progress

Several users streaming EA Games’ newly released Battlefield 6 reported a frustrating issue with Twitch Drops not working as expected. While the game has attracted huge viewership on the platform, many fans are left disappointed as Twitch’s reward system appears to be glitching.

The Twitch Drop feature, designed to give Battlefield 6 players in-game rewards for watching designated streams, failed to function properly for a large section of viewers. Users said that despite watching streams for extended periods, their reward progress either failed to show or stalled at 100% without yielding any actual items.

“@Battlefield there is not a twitch drop active to gain progress. I’ve been watching for half an hour on scump stream and no drop has shown up with progress. The twitch drops for a code is broken,” one frustrated user wrote on social media.

The problem doesn’t stop there. Many users also struggled to link their EA Play account with Twitch, which is a necessary step to activate the Drops campaign and receive the rewards. Several users complained that despite multiple attempts and refreshing the platform, the drop campaigns were either not appearing at all or not reflecting real-time progress.

“Twitch probably struggling, not really displaying any active drop campaigns for me, or showing them but still no progress, having refreshed many times lol,” another user commented.

Some viewers reported their drop progress bar hitting 100% but still receiving no items. This added to the growing concerns about the reliability of the Drop feature during one of the most anticipated live streams of EA’s latest game release.

“My Twitch drop went to 100 but haven’t received anything. What is going on?” wrote a user, echoing the confusion and disappointment many others shared.

What’s Really Going On?

While the issue appears widespread, some users suggested that the problem lies in the visibility of the drop progress and campaign status, rather than the actual Drop mechanism being completely broken. According to various Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) discussions, the workaround to see your progress or check the status of Drops is to click on the Twitch profile icon and navigate to the lower-middle section of the drop-down menu.

This section reportedly displays your ongoing drop progress, but not everyone seems to have this functioning properly. Some players noticed no active campaign listed under Battlefield 6 even after linking their EA Play account and watching for the required duration.

The timing of the issue adds to user frustration, as Battlefield 6 has launched amidst major fanfare, and Drops are one of the most sought-after engagement tools during game releases. Streamers and fans alike expected the Twitch Drop feature to encourage more viewership and give players a reason to stick with official Battlefield 6 content.

At the time of publishing, neither Twitch nor EA Games had released an official statement on the problem. Players are now calling on both platforms to resolve the issue and ensure the rewards are either sent retroactively or campaigns are extended to compensate for the downtime.

Until the issue is resolved, users are advised to double-check account linking between EA Play and Twitch, and to look for progress under their Twitch profile’s drop-down menu. However, based on user reports, this workaround is not guaranteed to fix the glitch or yield the promised rewards.

As more users take to social media to express their disappointment, all eyes are now on Twitch and EA for a clear update on the cause of the disruption and whether affected users will be compensated.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max July 31 Redeem Codes: Drop with Epic Rewards