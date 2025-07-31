Garena Free Fire Max July 31 Redeem Codes: Drop with Epic Rewards

Looking to score free rewards in Garena Free Fire Max. The developers have dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes for July 31, giving players a limited-time opportunity to grab rare outfits, loot crates, diamonds, and more. But be quick — these codes are valid for a short window and capped at just 500 uses each.

Fresh Redeem Codes for July 31

According to reports, here are the active Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

These codes unlock everything from Diamond Vouchers and Revolt Weapon Loot Crates to Rebel Academy outfits and exclusive cosmetic gear.

How to Redeem the Codes

Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK.

Enter the code in the redemption box and click “Confirm.”

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. Any gold or diamonds will be automatically credited to your account.

Time-Sensitive and Limited

Each code is active for just 12 hours and limited to 500 redemptions. That means you’ll need to act fast before the rewards vanish. Whether you’re upgrading your loadout or unlocking premium skins, these codes are a great way to get a boost — without spending a dime.

Keep an eye out daily, as new redeem codes drop often. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your Free Fire Max experience!

Also Read: Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained