Garena Free Fire Max July 31 Redeem Codes: Drop with Epic Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 31, offering players free rewards like outfits, weapon skins, and diamonds. Each code is limited to 500 uses and valid for only 12 hours. Players must redeem them quickly via the official rewards site to claim exclusive in-game items.

Garena Free Fire Max July 31 codes (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 31, 2025 13:51:06 IST

Looking to score free rewards in Garena Free Fire Max. The developers have dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes for July 31, giving players a limited-time opportunity to grab rare outfits, loot crates, diamonds, and more. But be quick — these codes are valid for a short window and capped at just 500 uses each.

Fresh Redeem Codes for July 31

According to reports, here are the active Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ
FFYNC9V2FTNN
XF4SWKCH6KY4
FFDMNSW9KG2
FFNGY7PP2NWC
FFKSY7PQNWHG
FFNFSXTPVQZ9
FVTCQK2MFNSK
FFM4X2HQWCVK
FFMTYKQPFDZ9
FFPURTQPFDZ9
FFNRWTQPFDZ9
NPTF2FWSPXN9
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
FF6WN9QSFTHX
FF4MTXQPFDZ9
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFSGT9KNQXT6
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFYNCXG2FNT4
QWER89ASDFGH
BNML12ZXCVBN
CVBN45QWERTY
GFDS78POIUAS
JHGF01LKJHGF
FFMC2SJLZ3AW

These codes unlock everything from Diamond Vouchers and Revolt Weapon Loot Crates to Rebel Academy outfits and exclusive cosmetic gear.

How to Redeem the Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site.
  • Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK.
  • Enter the code in the redemption box and click “Confirm.”
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. Any gold or diamonds will be automatically credited to your account.

Time-Sensitive and Limited

Each code is active for just 12 hours and limited to 500 redemptions. That means you’ll need to act fast before the rewards vanish. Whether you’re upgrading your loadout or unlocking premium skins, these codes are a great way to get a boost — without spending a dime.

Keep an eye out daily, as new redeem codes drop often. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your Free Fire Max experience!

