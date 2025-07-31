Home > Tech and Auto > Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained

Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained

Layoffs in 2025 across firms like Microsoft, Autodesk, Workday, and Recruit are framed as AI moves. But reports show tech job postings are down 36% since 2020 due to economic cooling. Entry‑level roles are hardest hit, while AI specialist demand holds firm. It's a mix of strategy, investor signals and AI shifting work.

Many tech CEOs blame layoffs on AI, but data shows steep entry‑level hiring drops stem from economic shifts, cost cuts, and investor pressure too. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
Many tech CEOs blame layoffs on AI, but data shows steep entry‑level hiring drops stem from economic shifts, cost cuts, and investor pressure too. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 31, 2025 03:15:00 IST

In 2025, many tech layoffs were accompanied by a familiar message: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing work, and companies must change course. CEOs at Autodesk, CrowdStrike, Workday, Microsoft, and Recruit Holdings (Indeed and Glassdoor) all pointed to AI investments as reasons behind massive job cuts this year. While Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost underlined that layoffs were needed to accelerate investments in AI, Indeed‘s parent Recruit reportedly said, AI is changing the world, and we must adapt after announcing 1,300 job cuts, an estimated sex percent of the company’s HR tech workforce, according to a recent report published by The Financial Express.

Layoff Emails vs. Hiring Trends

However, job market data reports paint a different picture. An Indeed Hiring Lab report cited by AP showed tech job postings in July 2025 were down 36% as compared to early 2020, and yet mirrored job cooling across sectors. 

Economist Brendon Bernard told The Associated Press,Tech job postings have actually evolved pretty similarly to the rest of the economy.”

Meanwhile, Recruit Holdings is integrating Glassdoor into Indeed, with reported leadership shakeups including Glassdoors CEO stepping down, in a sign the current wave of layoffs could possibly be on account of organizational shifts, and not just AI crowding out jobs, as reported by The Financial Express.

Hiring Pressures Hit Entry-Level Especially Hard

Data shows the steepest declines in entry-level tech role, especially marketing, HR, and admin jobsfunctions that overlap with generative AI tasks. The plunge in tech hiring started before the new AI age, but the shifting experience requirements is something that happened a bit more recently,” Ap quoted Bernard as saying.

Meanwhile, demand for AI specialists like machine-learning engineers remains above pre-pandemic levels, though below their 2022 peak, the AP report stated.

Big Spending & Profit Pressures Are Part of the Story

Big tech firms are still posting massive profits and investing heavily in AI infrastructure. Microsoft, despite laying off around 15,000 workers this year, reported soaring profits and doubled down on AI spending. CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged the irony, calling layoffs “the enigma of success” in AI transformation, CNBC reported last week.

This contrastlayoffs coinciding with rising expenses on data centers and chips – appears to suggest that firms are trimming workforce costs to possibly fund AI expansion and to reassure investors.

AI Is Key, But Not Sole Culprit

AI is seemingly reshaping tech laborentering routine work, shifting recruiting toward experienced hires, and boosting demand in certain areas, the report said, adding that widespread job cuts also reflect earlier over-hiring post-pandemic, economic uncertainty, and pressure to cut costs and fund capital-intensive AI builds.

Reports suggest entry-level jobs are suffering the most, but experienced AI talent remains in demand. AI flattens our hiring curve, and helps us innovate from idea to product faster,” Bryan Hayes of Zacks Investment Research said, per AP.

Tags: artificial intelligencehome-hero-pos-3Tech layoffs

RELATED News

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 29: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Samsung India Announces ‘Walk-a-thon India 2025’: Win Galaxy Watch8 By Walking 200K Steps– Here’s How To Win
Vivo V60 5G Launching In India Soon: Specs, Cameras, Strong Battery And Price Leak Ahead Of August Launch
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 28: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 27: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds

LATEST NEWS

Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained
Canada to Recognise Palestinian State in Sept, PM Mark Carney Says
India Faces New US Tariffs: Experts Say Trade Hit Likely, But FTAs Offer Hope
Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Appointed BJP Vice-President In Tamil Nadu, Urges Vijay To Join Alliance Against DMK
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Spotted Together — Are They Officially Dating?
Las Vegas Casino Supervisor Sold Gunman the Rifle Used in Deadly NYC Shooting
India Responds To Donald Trump’s 25% Tariff: Govt Vows To Protect National Interest
Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3
Jess Glynne Condemns White House for Using Her Song in Deportation Video
At UN Peace Summit, Arab States Demand Hamas Disarm and Cede Power in Gaza
Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained
Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained
Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained
Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?