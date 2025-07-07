Bitchat By Jack Dorsey: The Future Of Private Messaging Without Any Internet Required

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and the CEO of Block has introduced Bitchat. Bitchat is a decentralized peer-to-peer messaging application that does not need the internet. Yes, it operates entirely over Bluetooth mesh networks. The technology allows encrypted communication to flow without the internet connection.

The company has launched the beta version with the release of a comprehensive white paper. This innovative approach of messaging will revolutionise the way we communicate or use messaging platforms.

Jack Dorset shared his Bitchat Experience

Jack Dorsey shared his learning experience during his weekends. He said that he has learned about Bluetooth mesh networks, message encryption, and relay systems before unveiling Bitchat on X (formerly Twitter). He referred to early internet chat systems from the 1990s and compared his experience to “IRC vibes”.

Bitchat platform is fully decentralized with no central servers or need for accounts, phone numbers, or emails. All the Messages that we share are short-lived. The messages exist only in the device memory unless it is forwarded. This is just the opposite of WhatsApp or other messaging system that provide the facility to store and then monetize user data.

The App Support Higher Security Features

The app supports multi-hop message relaying, hashtag-named group chats with optional passwords, and a “store-and-forward” feature that caches messages for offline devices. Messages are broken into smaller encrypted chunks to maintain security. Future updates plan to add WiFi messaging to increase bandwidth.

Bitchat aims to serve users in environments where internet access is unreliable or unavailable, such as protests, conferences, or disaster zones. Dorsey’s project highlights the potential for private, resilient communication independent of centralized infrastructure.

Having previously led Twitter and founded decentralized platform Bluesky, Dorsey continues to push the boundaries of a much secure and decentralized communication with Bitchat.

