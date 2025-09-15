Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips

Another viral AI trend titled Vintage Saree AI edits has replaced Instagram, where people are using the Gemini Nano Banana tool at Google to turn regular selfies into retro style portraits of Bollywood films. These cuts tend to create the mood of the 90s movie posters, somber lighting, chiffon or flowing sarees, grainy textures, golden hour effect, dramatic shadows, and vintage glamour.

To test it personally, open the Gemini app and find the Banana icon Nano Banana feature, choose Try Image Editing, and find a photo solo, clear portrait is the best, and feed on one of the viral prompts. The prompts decide on the color of sarees, background style, lighting, expression, etc. The retro Bollywood appearance image is complete when it is created. Among the most used prompt styles, there are Black Saree (black chiffon, warm sunset lighting, dramatic, moody feel). White Polka Dot Saree (clear white polka dots, coy demeanor, side lighting, flower behind ear). Red Saree Drama (flowing red saree, wavy hair, minimal background, warm toned walls). Purple Chiffon (playful mood, wind effect, grain). Banarasi Elegance (golden Banarasi saree, artificial flower in the hair, poster style of art house)

This is not a strictly aesthetic trend, it has had its share of apprehension and blame. There have been reports of creepy issues among some users for example showing facial details that the original photographs did not have that are a concern to privacy and data. The professionals caution users to consider what they post since photos can be trained in AI or suffer deepfake problems. The Gemini Nano Banana product has safety measures, such as the invisible SynthID watermark in the AI generated images and metadata tags, to help users recognize the images as being edited by AI. However, the watermark verification tools have not become as common among the masses yet. In general, the retro saree AI edit trend is heavily resonant due to its fusion of nostalgia, fashion of culture, and easy accessibility of creativity.

Also Read: Goggle Gemini Hacks, Achieve Vintage Vibes In Just A Prompt!