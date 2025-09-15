Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips

Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips

The trend 'Vintage Saree AI edit' using Google's Gemini Nano Banana tool, has gone viral on Instagram. Instagram users can transform selfies using the Gemini Nano Banana tool into portraits resembling retro Bollywood style portraits.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 15, 2025 13:39:46 IST

Another viral AI trend titled Vintage Saree AI edits has replaced Instagram, where people are using the Gemini Nano Banana tool at Google to turn regular selfies into retro style portraits of Bollywood films. These cuts tend to create the mood of the 90s movie posters, somber lighting, chiffon or flowing sarees, grainy textures, golden hour effect, dramatic shadows, and vintage glamour.

To test it personally, open the Gemini app and find the Banana icon Nano Banana feature, choose Try Image Editing, and find a photo solo, clear portrait is the best, and feed on one of the viral prompts. The prompts decide on the color of sarees, background style, lighting, expression, etc. The retro Bollywood appearance image is complete when it is created. Among the most used prompt styles, there are Black Saree (black chiffon, warm sunset lighting, dramatic, moody feel). White Polka Dot Saree (clear white polka dots, coy demeanor, side lighting, flower behind ear). Red Saree Drama (flowing red saree, wavy hair, minimal background, warm toned walls). Purple Chiffon (playful mood, wind effect, grain). Banarasi Elegance (golden Banarasi saree, artificial flower in the hair, poster style of art house)

This is not a strictly aesthetic trend, it has had its share of apprehension and blame. There have been reports of creepy issues among some users for example showing facial details that the original photographs did not have that are a concern to privacy and data. The professionals caution users to consider what they post since photos can be trained in AI or suffer deepfake problems. The Gemini Nano Banana product has safety measures, such as the invisible SynthID watermark in the AI generated images and metadata tags, to help users recognize the images as being edited by AI. However, the watermark verification tools have not become as common among the masses yet. In general, the retro saree AI edit trend is heavily resonant due to its fusion of nostalgia, fashion of culture, and easy accessibility of creativity. 

Also Read: Goggle Gemini Hacks, Achieve Vintage Vibes In Just A Prompt!

Tags: Gemini 90s promptGemini AIGoggleGoggle GeminiNano banana

RELATED News

Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick
Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?
Goggle Gemini Hacks, Achieve Vintage Vibes In Just A Prompt!
Starlink Down: Elon Musk’s Company Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Of Users Affected
Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works

LATEST NEWS

ITR Filing 2025 Deadline: Entrepreneurs With Foreign Income Must Adhere To These Key Rules Before Filing 2025 Returns
MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties
10 Key Pointers From The Supreme Court’s Interim Judgment On The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
Farah Khan Drops Big Hint: Asks Akshay Kumar About ‘Tees Maar Khan 2’ And Fans Go Wild
Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights amid online misuse
Stephan Graham's 'Adolescence' wins big at 2025 Emmys, takes home Best Limited Series award
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
India AI rules 2025: AI not static, regulation must match pace of tech advancement: Nirmala Sitharaman
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips

QUICK LINKS