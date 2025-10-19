LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 06:51:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

(Reuters) -Chinese tech giants including Alibaba-backed Ant Group and e-commerce group JD.com have paused plans to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong after the government raised concerns about the rise of currencies controlled by the private sector, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Companies have put their stablecoin ambitions on hold after receiving instructions from Chinese regulators, including the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), not to move ahead, FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 6:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Exclusive-Micron to exit server chips business in China after ban, sources say

Cellnex sells French data center unit for 391 million euros

Cellnex sells French data center unit for 391 million euros

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

LATEST NEWS

UAB stuns No. 22 Memphis in Alex Mortensen’s coaching debut

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Charlotte FC's win vs. Philadelphia Union marred by Wilfried Zaha's red card

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

NHL Standings

India Vs Australia ODI Match 1 Probable Playing 11: Strengths And Weaknesses

UPDATE 44-NCAAF Results

When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS On TV & Online? Complete Schedule, Match Timing & More

Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
QUICK LINKS