Claude AI Outage Hits India: Users Struggle With Login Errors, Slow Performance As Thousands Report Issues Worldwide

On December 12, 2023, many users in India were unable to access several features of Claude AI due to a nationwide outage. As a result, many people took to social media to voice their concerns, with thousands of users complaining about issues with Claude AI globally.

In addition to not being able to send or receive prompts, several users received error messages or experienced slow performance. There were also many reports from other regions regarding these same issues. Thousands of reports on multiple outage tracking websites have identified problems with Claude’s chat feature and several app and website issues.

Anthropic acknowledges issue

Anthropic, the company that creates Claude, confirmed the outage and stated that they are looking into the problem. The official status page for Claude’s services states that some features are still operational at this time, but other features cannot be operated or used at all.

The last update from the company said, “We are investigating issues with Claude Code and Claude.ai. Some users may be experiencing problems logging in.”

Users react on social media

Technical issues with the login/logout systems have played a role in several previous outages, and Anthropic stated in a prior update that “the problems we’re experiencing have to do with the Claude.ai service and the login/logout process.”

As users experienced problems during this most recent outage, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration at being unable to use Claude for their work-related tasks. Numerous users posted pictures of the errors displayed on their screens, while others offered humorous commentary regarding their inability to complete any of their responsibilities without the assistance of AI. Other users reported receiving messages indicating that “something had gone wrong” and being logged out of their accounts unexpectedly.

Rising demand adds pressure

This outage occurred during a period of increased popularity for Claude, as more individuals are turning to the service to fulfill a variety of tasks ranging from programming to content creation and every other type of work performed on an everyday basis. Experts have stated that spikes in demand such as this one often create stress on the systems and can result in temporary interruptions in availability.

After experiencing significant problems related to previous outages, services have begun to gradually return to normal after several hours of being down.

While there is still no definitive answer for what caused the most recent outage, it does highlight just how dependent we are becoming on AI technologies and how limited downtimes or outages have an impact on everyone using those technologies.

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