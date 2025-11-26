LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

The Land Rover has revealed its all-new Defender DX7-R. This car is will be showcased during the Dakar which is going to take place in January 2026.

Defender D7X-R revealed, credit: media.landrover.com
Defender D7X-R revealed, credit: media.landrover.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 26, 2025 15:32:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

The iconic automobile from the house of Tata Motors Land Rover has revealed a new model of its flagship car Defender. The company has revealed its all-new Dakar D7X-R. The Land Rover has been working on this vehicle for the past few months.  

The company has officially launched its first look with specifications. The 2026 W2RC debuts the new Stock category which is where the D7X-R will do its thing. The regulations framed by FIA for this category state that the entered vehicles should not differ from their production versions. 

The all-new Defender D7X-R, which is based on Defender Octa. The car features the iconic Defender model’s body architecture, transmission, driveline, and engine which means the car is offering an unmodified 4.4-liter twin turbo V8 and eight speed automatic transmission. 

The new Defender D7X-R basically stock in terms of layout and capabilities. The engine and gearbox have some tweaks. The V8 engine of the car features an air-intake restrictor to limit its power to comply with regulation. The company has installed a cooling package due to which the car can survive in the extreme temperature of the desert. 

Design of Defender DX7-R 

The Land Rover has increased the frontal area of the SUV and optimized airflow through the grille in the bid to provide the engine with more cooling power. The three radiators that are offered in the standard variant have been replaced with a single large radiator. There are 4 fans of 12V on the deck to support a single large radiator. 

The engineers have also made changes in design to keep the car cool. The engineers have also installed a particle filter on the top to resist the desert sand from getting into the air intakes. 

The design of the all-new Defender D7X-R is not only run smoothly in the rough condition of deserts but also it allows to carry a much larger fuel tank which can hold 550-liters of fuels which means one can go off-roading for up to 800 kms. 

Interior of Defender D7X-R 

The company has changed some changes in the interior also. The company has installed a roll cage. The role cage is included in the regulation of FIA. This roll cage will display speed and heading and a configurable motorsport dashboard. 

The company has removed the rear seat for which the company says that the removal of rear seat creates enough space which can carry 2 gallons of water, three spare wheels, a tool kit, compressed air, and essential spare parts. 

The eye-catching part of the all-new Defender D7X-R is its paint. It gave a cartoonish look. The car may look invisible while racing in the desert. There will be three units of Defender D7X-R on Dakar in January 2026. 

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dakar 2026Defenderdefender DX7 Rland rover

RELATED News

Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Tech Layoffs: HP To Cut 6,000 Jobs, Apple Axes Sales Roles Globally – The Reason Behind The Massive Job Cuts & Countries Affected

You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

LATEST NEWS

WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case

SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

‘Duniya Rakhu Joote Ke Niche…’: Palash Muchhal Vibing With Hardik Pandya’s Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic On Badshah’s Song Goes Viral, WATCH

TSMC vs Lo Wei-Jen: Former Senior VP Accused of Sharing Advanced Chip Secrets With Intel

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

Not Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, This Company Cuts 13,000 Jobs As Part Of Company’s Restructuring Exercise, Name Is…

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Gautam Gambhir In Firing Line: Team India’s Head Coach Tenure Under Intense Scrutiny

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut
Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut
Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut
Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

QUICK LINKS