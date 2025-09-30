Elon Musk’s Starlink: When Will It Launch In India? Check Expected Price, Speed And Other Details

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, is preparing to make its entry into India, and it could change the way many people in the country access the internet. The company has already received most of the necessary approvals from the government, with only a couple of clearances left. Once these are completed, Starlink will be ready to launch.

According to reports, Starlink is expected to roll out in India by January 2026. Some approvals, including SATCOM gateway and network equipment licenses, are still pending. These could take a few months to finalise. A launch before that is considered unlikely.

The Indian government has also placed a cap of two million Starlink connections across the country. This restriction is meant to ensure that the balance of the telecom market is not disrupted when the satellite service becomes available.

For users interested in getting Starlink, the setup cost in India is expected to be around Rs 30,000, or possibly slightly higher. Monthly subscription charges are likely to start from Rs 3,300. However, there are reports suggesting that prices may vary depending on the region.

This cost is much higher compared to traditional broadband or mobile internet plans available in cities. But Starlink is not aiming at urban users with plenty of affordable options. Instead, it is designed to connect people in rural and remote areas where internet access is either very poor or non-existent.

The internet speeds offered by Starlink in India are expected to range between 25 Mbps and 225 Mbps. While this may seem slower or more expensive compared to urban broadband services, the value lies in its ability to provide a reliable connection to places where cables and mobile towers cannot reach easily.

