Everything About Auto Expo 2025: Tickets, Timings, Events, And Exciting Launches

Discover India’s mobility future at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, featuring cutting-edge EVs, groundbreaking vehicle launches, and global participation. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the event, showcasing India’s innovative strides in sustainable mobility.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, a flagship event by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with EEPC India, is set to transform Delhi NCR into the epicenter of mobility innovation from January 17–22, 2025. The event will span three major venues: Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi), Yashobhoomi (Dwarka), and the India Expo Centre & Mart (Greater Noida), offering a platform to showcase India’s cutting-edge advancements in sustainable mobility.

A Grand Inauguration and Global Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, which is expected to draw 500,000 visitors and feature over 1,500 exhibitors from across the globe. Major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Vayve Mobility, Eka Mobility, and Vietnam-based VinFast, will unveil their latest innovations.

The expo will span an impressive 200,000 square meters, hosting nine concurrent shows that highlight the entire mobility ecosystem:

Auto Expo – The Motor Show

Auto Expo – The Components Show

Mobility Tech Pavilion

Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show

Battery Show

Construction Equipment Expo

Steel Pavilion

Tyre Show

Cycle Show

Exciting Vehicle Launches

Visitors can look forward to groundbreaking announcements, including:

Maruti Suzuki’s e-Vitara

Hyundai’s Creta Electric

MG Motor’s Cyberster

Tata Motors’ extensive lineup featuring Safari EV, Harrier EV, Safari petrol, and Tata Sierra EV

Top-notch two-wheelers such as BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and Yamaha Tenere 700

Conferences and Knowledge Sharing

The event will host 20+ conferences, bringing together global experts to discuss sustainability, technology, and the future of mobility. This knowledge exchange aims to strengthen India’s position as a global mobility hub, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s 7Cs vision.

Visitor Information: Timings and Tickets

The Auto Expo will be open to the public from January 19–22, 10 am to 6 pm daily. The venues will showcase:

Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi): Cars, bikes, scooters, electric vehicles, and mobility technology.

Cars, bikes, scooters, electric vehicles, and mobility technology. Yashobhoomi (Dwarka): Auto Expo Components Show (January 18–21).

Auto Expo Components Show (January 18–21). India Expo Centre & Mart (Greater Noida): Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (January 19–22).

Entry is free, but prior registration is mandatory on the official website to generate a QR code pass. Media access is exclusive to January 17, with January 18 reserved for invited guests and dealers.

The nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam is the Supreme Court metro station on the Blue Line. Shuttle services and parking facilities will also be available for attendees.

ALSO READ: Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone