Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Everything About Auto Expo 2025: Tickets, Timings, Events, And Exciting Launches

Discover India’s mobility future at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, featuring cutting-edge EVs, groundbreaking vehicle launches, and global participation. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the event, showcasing India’s innovative strides in sustainable mobility.

Everything About Auto Expo 2025: Tickets, Timings, Events, And Exciting Launches

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, a flagship event by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with EEPC India, is set to transform Delhi NCR into the epicenter of mobility innovation from January 17–22, 2025. The event will span three major venues: Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi), Yashobhoomi (Dwarka), and the India Expo Centre & Mart (Greater Noida), offering a platform to showcase India’s cutting-edge advancements in sustainable mobility.

A Grand Inauguration and Global Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, which is expected to draw 500,000 visitors and feature over 1,500 exhibitors from across the globe. Major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Vayve Mobility, Eka Mobility, and Vietnam-based VinFast, will unveil their latest innovations.

The expo will span an impressive 200,000 square meters, hosting nine concurrent shows that highlight the entire mobility ecosystem:

  • Auto Expo – The Motor Show
  • Auto Expo – The Components Show
  • Mobility Tech Pavilion
  • Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show
  • Battery Show
  • Construction Equipment Expo
  • Steel Pavilion
  • Tyre Show
  • Cycle Show

Exciting Vehicle Launches

Visitors can look forward to groundbreaking announcements, including:

  • Maruti Suzuki’s e-Vitara
  • Hyundai’s Creta Electric
  • MG Motor’s Cyberster
  • Tata Motors’ extensive lineup featuring Safari EV, Harrier EV, Safari petrol, and Tata Sierra EV
  • Top-notch two-wheelers such as BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and Yamaha Tenere 700

Conferences and Knowledge Sharing

The event will host 20+ conferences, bringing together global experts to discuss sustainability, technology, and the future of mobility. This knowledge exchange aims to strengthen India’s position as a global mobility hub, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s 7Cs vision.

Visitor Information: Timings and Tickets

The Auto Expo will be open to the public from January 19–22, 10 am to 6 pm daily. The venues will showcase:

  • Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi): Cars, bikes, scooters, electric vehicles, and mobility technology.
  • Yashobhoomi (Dwarka): Auto Expo Components Show (January 18–21).
  • India Expo Centre & Mart (Greater Noida): Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (January 19–22).

Entry is free, but prior registration is mandatory on the official website to generate a QR code pass. Media access is exclusive to January 17, with January 18 reserved for invited guests and dealers.

The nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam is the Supreme Court metro station on the Blue Line. Shuttle services and parking facilities will also be available for attendees.

ALSO READ: Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone

Filed under

Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 New Delhi

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Distributes Constitution To Mahakumbh’s Sanitation Staff

BJP Distributes Constitution To Mahakumbh’s Sanitation Staff

Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Who Is Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Wife Who Has Been Sentenced To Jail In Pakistan For Corruption?

Who Is Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Wife Who Has Been Sentenced To Jail In Pakistan For...

Kerala’s Financial Challenges Linked To GST Shortfall, Governor Warns Assembly

Kerala’s Financial Challenges Linked To GST Shortfall, Governor Warns Assembly

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If Knife Was 2mm Deeper

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox