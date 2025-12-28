LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From Google Pixel Fold To iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here Are Top 5 Expensive Phones Launched In 2025 That Cost Even More Than A Bike

From Google Pixel Fold To iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here Are Top 5 Expensive Phones Launched In 2025 That Cost Even More Than A Bike

The 2025 has been a wonderful year for tech lovers. A lot of phones were launched this year from budget, mid range to flagship segment. Here are top 5 most expensive phone that were launched in 2025 in India

From Google Pixel Fold To iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here Are Top 5 Expensive Phones Launched In 2025 That Cost Even More Than A Bike

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 28, 2025 19:01:17 IST

From Google Pixel Fold To iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here Are Top 5 Expensive Phones Launched In 2025 That Cost Even More Than A Bike

In 2025, a lot of new smartphones were launched across segments from Budget, mid-range, to flagship. There were many phones released this year which cost a big amount but still became the best seller due to features and other things offered by brands. Here are 5 most expensive smartphones launched in 2025 in India. 

iPhone 17 Pro Max 

The Apple iPhone 17 pro max was launched this year globally and changed the way people perceived the flagship from Apple. The phone got a major design upgrade compared to previous models. 

The phone features a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000nits. The flagship is powered by Apple A19 Pro chipset with Apple 6-core GPU, and it operates on iOS 26.2 operating system. 

The phone comes with a triple rear camera featuring a primary camera setup of 48MP, 48MP periscopic telephoto shooter and 48MP ultra-wide angle and an 18MP front sensor. The phone is backed by a 4823mAh battery along with 25W wireless MagSafe Charging support. The phone is priced at Rs.1,49,900. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display bundled with 120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by Android 15 OS with seven major Android updates. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers a quad rear camera setup featuring 200MP primary sensors, 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 50 MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The phone features a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available in the Indian market for Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.  

Vivo X300 Pro 

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500nits. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and an ARM G1-Ultra GPU. 

The Vivo X300 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter, 50MP primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation, and 50MP Ultra-wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view. The phone costs Rs.1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. 

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7 

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7 which is labeled as the thinnest foldable phone in the market. The phone features an 8-inch foldable dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X inner display and a similar 6.5-inch outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2600nits. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and Adreno 830 GPU. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7 offers a 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS. The device features a 10MP camera on the cover and a 10MP front camera. The phone is priced at Rs.1,74,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. 

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 

The Google Pixel 10 Pro fold features an 8-inch inner and 6,4-inch outer LTO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000nits. The phone is powered by Android 16 OS and 7 major Android upgrades promised by Google. It is powered by a Google Tensor G5 processor based on a 3nm process. 

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers a triple rear camera setup 48MP primary sensor with OIS, a 10.8MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.5MP ultra-wide sensor. The front side features a 10MP front camera and a 10MP cover sensor for selfie and video calling. The phone costs Rs.1,72,999.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 7:01 PM IST
From Google Pixel Fold To iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here Are Top 5 Expensive Phones Launched In 2025 That Cost Even More Than A Bike

QUICK LINKS