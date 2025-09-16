Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try

The tool is designed to push creativity beyond standard edits, allowing users to explore fantasy themes, cinematic looks, and even video game-inspired designs.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 16, 2025 10:18:02 IST

The trend of turning regular selfies into amazing saree images has gone viral recently. But Google’s Nano Banana, the nickname for Gemini 2.5 Flash Image editor, offers far more than just saree filters.

The tool is designed to push creativity beyond standard edits, allowing users to explore fantasy themes, cinematic looks, and even video game-inspired designs. Available inside the Gemini app, the editor comes with flexible features. Users can merge two images into one, change only specific sections of a picture, or apply the look of one photo onto another. Despite these heavy edits, the tool ensures that people and pets remain recognizable in the final result.

Free users can enjoy up to 100 edits a day, while Pro and Ultra subscribers get as many as 1,000. This makes it easy for anyone to experiment with multiple prompts without running out of attempts too quickly.

Some of the creative prompts now gaining attention include:

-Retro cinema look

-Fantasy map art

-Pixel game mode

-Miniature figurines

-Epic visual stories

Other fun ideas include food styling that makes everyday dishes look like Michelin-star creations, surreal edits such as your adult self meeting your childhood self, or redesigning homes into futuristic dreamscapes.

While the saree avatar trend may have dominated feeds, other styles are quickly becoming popular. Many users are now creating hyper-realistic action figure versions of themselves, while others are trying retro portraits inspired by old Bollywood aesthetics.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: ‘Be Cautious With…’

Tags: geminiGoogleGoogle GeminiNano banana

RELATED News

Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
It’s For You. Google Gemini: Transform Your Ordinary Photos Into Stunning 4K Retro AI Portraits
Goggle Gemini Festive Trend: Turn Your Picture Into Festive Saree Look! Here Are The Prompts
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You
Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: ‘Be Cautious With…’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Hardik Pandya’s New HOT Girlfriend Over Which Internet Is Drooling? Cricketer Dropped This BIG Clue To Confirm New Relationship
World Ozone Day: History, Significance And Why On Sept 16, All You Need To Know
MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Merck Foundation CEO meets Kenya First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls Off Boycott Threat, Pulls Back Complaint
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try

QUICK LINKS