Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try

The trend of turning regular selfies into amazing saree images has gone viral recently. But Google’s Nano Banana, the nickname for Gemini 2.5 Flash Image editor, offers far more than just saree filters.

The tool is designed to push creativity beyond standard edits, allowing users to explore fantasy themes, cinematic looks, and even video game-inspired designs. Available inside the Gemini app, the editor comes with flexible features. Users can merge two images into one, change only specific sections of a picture, or apply the look of one photo onto another. Despite these heavy edits, the tool ensures that people and pets remain recognizable in the final result.

Free users can enjoy up to 100 edits a day, while Pro and Ultra subscribers get as many as 1,000. This makes it easy for anyone to experiment with multiple prompts without running out of attempts too quickly.

Some of the creative prompts now gaining attention include:

-Retro cinema look

-Fantasy map art

-Pixel game mode

-Miniature figurines

-Epic visual stories

Other fun ideas include food styling that makes everyday dishes look like Michelin-star creations, surreal edits such as your adult self meeting your childhood self, or redesigning homes into futuristic dreamscapes.

While the saree avatar trend may have dominated feeds, other styles are quickly becoming popular. Many users are now creating hyper-realistic action figure versions of themselves, while others are trying retro portraits inspired by old Bollywood aesthetics.

