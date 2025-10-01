LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Rolls Out Gemini AI: Summarize PDFs And Spreadsheets Instantly! Here Are The Prompts

Google has introduced Gemini AI which is a multimodal tool which summarizes files, folders and photos instantly, increasing productivity in Google Workspace. The AI extends into Docs, Drive, Sheets, Slides and Gmail with natural language queries, photo analysis and integrated summaries, as well.

Representational Image (Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 1, 2025 11:32:58 IST

Google has released its Gemini AI officially, the latest advanced multimodal artificial intelligence model that aims at improving productivity by summarizing instantly a wide range of content, such as files, folders, and images. Google One AI Premium users and Google Workspace users have now been offered this new feature, which represents a major step towards AI integration throughout the Google ecosystems.

How To Use It?

The summarisation features offered by Gemini are not limited to text documents. Users are now able to get brief summaries of whole Google Drive folders without having to access each and every file separately. This feature is provided by specific Summarize this folder button, by right  click, or by dragging a folder into the Gemini side panel. Besides summary in terms of text and folders, Gemini AI can process photos, respond to questions about them, detect images in a folder, and sometimes even logos and branding. This comes with the experimental feature called Ask Photos, which can be used to search the photo libraries using natural language.

Gemini Prompt 

In the case of individual files, Gemini is able to summarize spreadsheets, presentations, text files and PDFs. Google Docs supports the creation of in-line summaries on the fly, either by using the prompts above, e.g., the @Summary or the @AI summary prompt, or with PDFs being automatically summarized, and suggested follow up actions proposed when the document is opened. Nevertheless, the introduction of Gemini AI as a subset of Google apps, such as Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, and Chrome, is a major benchmark in the development of artificial intelligence. Gemini will change the way people and organizations engage with and use digital content, offering them the functionality to compress them into succinct, practical summaries, speedily.

Also Read: After Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend, ChatGPT Lets Users Create Superhero AI Images, Check Simple Tricks

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 11:32 AM IST
