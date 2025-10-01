LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > After Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend, ChatGPT Lets Users Create Superhero AI Images, Check Simple Tricks

After Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend, ChatGPT Lets Users Create Superhero AI Images, Check Simple Tricks

The company has introduced superhero-style AI action portraits to ChatGPT. This feature lets users transform their photos into dynamic, superhero-like images.

Representational image (Created using ChatGPT)
Representational image (Created using ChatGPT)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 1, 2025 10:59:38 IST

Google’s Gemini AI app has become very popular since August, thanks to its new image-generation feature called Nano Banana. In just a few weeks, users have created millions of images using this tool. In less than a month, over 5 million AI images have been reportedly generated through Gemini.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is entering the race with a new feature of its own.

The company has introduced superhero-style AI action portraits to ChatGPT. This feature lets users transform their photos into dynamic, superhero-like images. With the right prompts, you can create 3D-style illustrations with custom scenes, costumes, accessories, and effects.

Creating your own superhero AI image in ChatGPT is simple. First, open the ChatGPT app on your mobile device or go to the web version. Then upload a high-resolution image with a clear facial expression. After that, type a prompt describing your superhero image. For example, you could write: “Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure of Superman with accessories like a sword and shield in a retro comic book box.” Once done, click “generate” and let ChatGPT create your superhero portrait. You can also make edits with follow-up prompts if needed.

This new feature adds a creative and fun dimension to ChatGPT, letting fans of superheroes and AI enthusiasts experiment with imaginative designs.

Whether you want to become a cosmic warrior or a storm-controlling hero, ChatGPT’s superhero AI portraits make it possible to see yourself in a whole new action-packed world.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 10:59 AM IST
