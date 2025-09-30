LIVE TV
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend: Simple Tips To Create Stunning Garba Night Portraits

Social media platforms are buzzing with AI-generated “Garba Night” portraits, where people are using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI to turn simple selfies into amazing festival images.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)

September 30, 2025

The excitement of Navratri and Durga Puja is spreading online this year in a completely new way. Social media platforms are buzzing with AI-generated “Garba Night” portraits, where people are using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI to turn simple selfies into amazing festival images.

This trend is more than just sharing photos. It allows people to express their festive spirit, creativity, and personal style digitally. Users can generate highly detailed portraits of themselves, friends, or family, capturing everything from traditional dance moves to vibrant outfits and festive lighting. The key to creating stunning images lies in giving the AI very specific and imaginative prompts.

Some popular ideas include a serene “Traditional Pandal Glow” scene, showing a woman in a classic red and white bandhani saree surrounded by diyas and lanterns. Others prefer action shots like “Dynamic Dandiya Pose,” capturing a man mid-twirl in a lively garba setting. Bollywood-inspired creations are also trending, such as couples dancing in cinematic lighting with elegant outfits and joyful expressions.

Families are joining the fun too. “Family Garba Moment” portraits feature grandparents, parents, and children dancing together in ultra-realistic, colorful settings. Children are also part of the excitement with “Joyful Children’s Garba” images, capturing their pure energy and happiness.

For those looking for artistic flair, prompts like “Artistic Silhouette with Lights” produce abstract, modern interpretations of traditional dance, highlighting flowing ghagras and vibrant Navratri lights. Other styles focus on elegance, subtle motion, or dramatic night scenes with cinematic lighting to showcase the grandeur of the festival.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 2:12 AM IST
