LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks

Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks

This innovation makes it easier than ever to share festive joy with friends and family online, creating portraits that are authentic, lively, and beautifully cinematic.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 27, 2025 03:11:38 IST

This festive season, selfies are getting a cultural makeover thanks to Google’s new Gemini Nano Banana AI. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the AI turns ordinary photos into stunning, festival-ready portraits.

From Diwali diyas to Garba nights, Karwa Chauth rituals, and Durga Puja celebrations, Nano Banana AI blends technology with culture, giving every photo a vibrant, cinematic feel. Social media is already buzzing as creators experiment with colorful sarees, traditional jewellry, and festival-themed backdrops.

The AI lets users recreate festival moments instantly and effortlessly. Whether it’s a rooftop Garba dance, a serene Durga Puja prayer, or intimate Karwa Chauth rituals, Nano Banana AI captures the spirit of the celebration. Every image can be customised to preserve facial features while enhancing traditional attire, lighting, and surroundings.

Getting started is simple. Users need to open the Google Gemini app, sign in, navigate to the Nano Banana feature, upload a selfie, and add a descriptive prompt. Within seconds, the AI generates a personalized, festival-inspired portrait ready to share on Instagram, WhatsApp, or other social platforms.

Nano Banana AI comes with ready-to-use prompts for popular Indian festivals. For Diwali, you can create scenes like helping children with rangoli under soft indoor lighting. Garba enthusiasts can try prompts for terrace, courtyard, or rooftop dances, complete with string lights, marigold decorations, and traditional chaniya cholis. For Durga Puja, the AI can show users praying before idols, lighting diyas, or decorating the puja area, all with natural and cozy settings. Karwa Chauth prompts let users recreate intimate moments, from holding sieves during the evening puja to lighting diyas or displaying pooja items, while keeping their features authentic.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini Nano Banana Can Turn Simple Selfie Into A Professional Photo For LinkedIn With These Prompts

Tags: geminiGoogleGoogle GeminiNano banana

RELATED News

Forget the Retro Saree: 10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men’s Fashion And Portraits!
WATCH: American Tourist Gets Shocked By Robotic Legs In China That Make You Walk, Run And Climb With ZERO Effort, You Can Buy Them For Just…
Shameful Act Caught On CCTV: Indian Couple With A Toddler Seen Shoplifting Twice During Vacation In Vietnam
VIDEO: Road Rage Gets Ugly In Madhya Pradesh, Man Urinating Openly In Public Takes Out His Gun After Being Stopped
Who Is Neil Anand? Indian-Origin Doctor, Who Treated 9/11 Patients, Jailed For 14 Years For THIS Shocking Reason, Ordered To Pay $4 Million If…

LATEST NEWS

Tejashwi Yadav's "rubbish statement" on Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana proves he is "anti-women, anti-development": Nityanand Rai
Diaspora in US protests against Yunus over increase in minority atrocities in Bangladesh
More than 2,000 Cyclists pedal for Rs. 33.6 Lakhs at the 3rd edition of HCL Cyclothon Chennai
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You
Morkel doesn't expect training session before final, outlines smart approach to keep Indian players fit despite quick turnaround
Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks
Tripura CM Manik Saha distributes appointment letters to General Duty Medical Officers and Librarians
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
Ishaan Khatter meets with David Beckham at Milan Fashion Week
NFDC presents inaugural Vision Asia Award to director Shahram Mokri at Busan International Film Festival 2025
Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks
Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks
Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks
Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks

QUICK LINKS