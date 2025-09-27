Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks

This festive season, selfies are getting a cultural makeover thanks to Google’s new Gemini Nano Banana AI. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the AI turns ordinary photos into stunning, festival-ready portraits.

From Diwali diyas to Garba nights, Karwa Chauth rituals, and Durga Puja celebrations, Nano Banana AI blends technology with culture, giving every photo a vibrant, cinematic feel. Social media is already buzzing as creators experiment with colorful sarees, traditional jewellry, and festival-themed backdrops.

The AI lets users recreate festival moments instantly and effortlessly. Whether it’s a rooftop Garba dance, a serene Durga Puja prayer, or intimate Karwa Chauth rituals, Nano Banana AI captures the spirit of the celebration. Every image can be customised to preserve facial features while enhancing traditional attire, lighting, and surroundings.

Getting started is simple. Users need to open the Google Gemini app, sign in, navigate to the Nano Banana feature, upload a selfie, and add a descriptive prompt. Within seconds, the AI generates a personalized, festival-inspired portrait ready to share on Instagram, WhatsApp, or other social platforms.

Nano Banana AI comes with ready-to-use prompts for popular Indian festivals. For Diwali, you can create scenes like helping children with rangoli under soft indoor lighting. Garba enthusiasts can try prompts for terrace, courtyard, or rooftop dances, complete with string lights, marigold decorations, and traditional chaniya cholis. For Durga Puja, the AI can show users praying before idols, lighting diyas, or decorating the puja area, all with natural and cozy settings. Karwa Chauth prompts let users recreate intimate moments, from holding sieves during the evening puja to lighting diyas or displaying pooja items, while keeping their features authentic.

