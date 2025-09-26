Google Gemini Nano Banana Can Turn Simple Selfie Into A Professional Photo For LinkedIn With These Prompts

Google’s Gemini AI is making it easier than ever to get a professional-looking profile picture without hiring a photographer. The new tool can turn an ordinary selfie into an image that looks perfect for LinkedIn.

By using the right prompts, users can guide the AI to design a professional image tailored to their needs.

Start with the subject and expression. For example, you can ask for a “confident and approachable smile” or a “relaxed but professional demeanor.” Describing your outfit, such as a “dark navy blazer” or “crisp white shirt,” also helps Gemini deliver a more polished look.

Lighting is another important element. Instead of a flat or harsh effect, prompts like “natural, flattering, and multidimensional lighting” or “soft, diffused studio light with subtle shadows” create a high-end finish. For the background, many users prefer a blurred office setting that keeps the focus on the face while still suggesting a professional atmosphere.

Even technical details matter. Words such as “photorealistic,” “high-resolution,” and “shot with an 85mm portrait lens with a shallow depth of field” help the AI generate results that look like they came from a real studio photoshoot.

Google has also suggested sample prompts for different career fields. For corporate professionals, the AI can create a sharp headshot in a navy blazer with natural light and a blurred office backdrop. For creatives, the tool can generate a stylish portrait with warm lighting and an artistic background, such as bookshelves or paintings. For tech professionals, Gemini can deliver a sleek image in a minimalist office with clean lines, bright lighting, and a futuristic feel.

The simplest prompt, however, is, “Transform my selfie into a professional image suitable for a social media profile.” Even with basic instructions, Gemini ensures the photo looks natural, polished, and ready for platforms like LinkedIn.

