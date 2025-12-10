LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Google stated that the new option is designed to offer more features at a lower price, and it appears to compete directly with ChatGPT Go, which is currently free for one year.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 16:10:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Google has launched a new AI Plus subscription plan in India, placing it between the free tier and the premium AI Pro plan. The company says the new option is designed to offer more features at a lower price, and it appears to compete directly with ChatGPT Go, which is currently free for one year.

The Google AI Plus plan is priced at Rs 399 per month in India. However, Google is offering an introductory price of Rs 199 per month for the first six months for new users. The company also says the plan can be shared with up to five family members at no extra cost, making it a single affordable subscription for an entire household. The service is now available across the country.

AI Plus gives users extended access to Gemini 3 Pro, Google’s flagship AI model that leads several benchmark tests. While free users can also use Gemini 3 Pro, they only get basic access. AI Plus subscribers will get up to five times more usage. In comparison, AI Pro users get up to twenty times more access, and AI Ultra subscribers get up to one hundred times more usage.

The plan also includes enhanced access to Nano Banana Pro, Google’s latest model for image generation and editing. Free users can try it with limits, but AI Plus customers will have more freedom to generate and edit visuals.

Another major feature of the AI Plus plan is limited access to the Veo 3.1 Fast video generation model. AI Pro users get expanded access to Veo, while the highest-tier AI Ultra users get full access.

Google says the plan also expands access to NotebookLM, allowing deeper research and analysis. AI Plus users can create up to 20 slides per day using the tool. The plan also includes creative features like Flow, and offers the ability to integrate Gemini directly into everyday apps such as Gmail and Google Docs.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 4:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: geminiGoogleGoogle AI Plus

RELATED News

Kia Seltos 2026 Launched In India, Check Specifications, Features, Price, And Safety Of The All New SUV

Realme P4x Launched In India For 15,499 With 7000mAh Big Battery, Reverse Charging And Premium Features

Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Good News For iPhone Users, Apple Rolls Out New Upgrade, Allows Sending Message Via Satellite In This Country

LATEST NEWS

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Inside $50+ Billion AI Push: Why Global Tech Giants Like Microsoft, Intel And Amazon Are Seeing India As The Next AI Superpower? Explained

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

19 Killed, More Than 15 Injured After Two Residential Buildings Collapse In Morocco, Eyewitnesses Describe Scenes Of Panic

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025), DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Live Lottery Result: Check Complete Winners List; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. DP 940327

‘That Beautiful Face, Lips Like Machine Gun,’ Donald Trump Sparks Controversy With Similar On-Stage Remarks About Press Secretary, Triggers Fresh Debate

Bollywood’s Plagiarism Epidemic: Check Out These Famous Movies That Were Actually A Rip-Off Of Another Film

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits
Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits
Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits
Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

QUICK LINKS