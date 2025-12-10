Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Google has launched a new AI Plus subscription plan in India, placing it between the free tier and the premium AI Pro plan. The company says the new option is designed to offer more features at a lower price, and it appears to compete directly with ChatGPT Go, which is currently free for one year.

The Google AI Plus plan is priced at Rs 399 per month in India. However, Google is offering an introductory price of Rs 199 per month for the first six months for new users. The company also says the plan can be shared with up to five family members at no extra cost, making it a single affordable subscription for an entire household. The service is now available across the country.

AI Plus gives users extended access to Gemini 3 Pro, Google’s flagship AI model that leads several benchmark tests. While free users can also use Gemini 3 Pro, they only get basic access. AI Plus subscribers will get up to five times more usage. In comparison, AI Pro users get up to twenty times more access, and AI Ultra subscribers get up to one hundred times more usage.

The plan also includes enhanced access to Nano Banana Pro, Google’s latest model for image generation and editing. Free users can try it with limits, but AI Plus customers will have more freedom to generate and edit visuals.

Another major feature of the AI Plus plan is limited access to the Veo 3.1 Fast video generation model. AI Pro users get expanded access to Veo, while the highest-tier AI Ultra users get full access.

Google says the plan also expands access to NotebookLM, allowing deeper research and analysis. AI Plus users can create up to 20 slides per day using the tool. The plan also includes creative features like Flow, and offers the ability to integrate Gemini directly into everyday apps such as Gmail and Google Docs.