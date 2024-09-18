Home
Google has successfully overturned a €1.49 billion ($1.67 billion) fine imposed by the European Union over advertising practices.

Google Triumphs in EU Court, Overturns €1.5 Billion Antitrust Fine

In a significant legal victory, Google has successfully overturned a €1.49 billion ($1.67 billion) fine imposed by the European Union over advertising practices. The General Court of the European Union ruled in favor of the tech giant, annulling the fine and marking a critical milestone in the company’s ongoing legal battles with EU regulators.

The case, originally dating back to 2019, was centered on the European Commission’s claim that Google violated competition rules by prioritizing its own shopping services in search results. The commission argued that Google had employed exclusivity clauses in contracts with websites, restricting rival ads, thereby undermining fair competition.

Read More: One Nation One Election Gets Green Signal By Cabinet

However, Google contended that it had made adjustments to its practices in compliance with EU law as early as 2016. The court acknowledged this, stating that the European Commission had made errors in its evaluation of Google’s contracts. “The General Court annuls the Commission’s decision in its entirety,” the ruling noted, emphasizing flaws in the initial assessment of Google’s actions.

Google expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “We are pleased the court has recognized the errors in the original decision and annulled the fine. We will review the full decision closely.”

While this ruling represents a major win for Google, it is part of a broader legal saga between the company and EU regulators. The tech giant has faced multiple fines from the European Union over the past decade, including another antitrust case where the EU successfully argued that Google’s prioritization of its own shopping links stifled competition. Although Google has challenged these rulings, the battle over its practices in the digital advertising market continues.

This recent decision can still be appealed, but only on points of law, leaving room for further legal developments in this high-profile case.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Phase One Polling Begins For 24 seats Amid Tight Security

