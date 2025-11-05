LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Google’s Project Suncatcher marks a breakthrough as its Trillium-generation TPUs withstand space-like radiation tests, paving the way for AI computing in orbit and future solar-powered, space-based machine learning systems.

Google
Google

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 5, 2025 11:37:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

TPUs Tested in Space-Like Conditions

In a significant step toward building machine learning infrastructure beyond Earth, Google has successfully tested its Trillium-generation Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) in a particle accelerator to simulate radiation conditions found in low-Earth orbit.
The development marks a significant milestone in Project Suncatcher, Google’s ambitious initiative to explore scalable AI computing systems in space.

Sundar Pichai Confirms Successful Radiation Test

In a social media post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated,

“Early research shows our Trillium-generation TPUs (our tensor processing units, purpose-built for AI) survived without damage when tested in a particle accelerator to simulate low-earth orbit levels of radiation.”

According to Pichai, the TPU- specialised chips designed to accelerate artificial intelligence workloads, showed no signs of damage during the radiation exposure tests.

You Might Be Interested In

Surviving The Harsh Environment Of Space

This result suggests that Google’s advanced hardware may be capable of surviving the harsh environment of outer space, where electronic systems are exposed to intense radiation and extreme temperature fluctuations.

Project Suncatcher’s Bold Vision

Project Suncatcher aims to harness the immense, untapped power of the sun by eventually deploying large-scale AI compute systems in orbit.
The idea draws inspiration from Google’s history of moonshot projects, efforts that push technological boundaries in pursuit of transformative innovation.

The company noted that the sun emits more power than 100 trillion times humanity’s total electricity production. This potential energy source could one day make space-based computing more sustainable and efficient.

Engineering Challenges Ahead

However, Google acknowledged that several significant engineering challenges remain before this vision can become a reality.
Among them are thermal management, controlling heat in an environment with no natural convection, and ensuring the long-term reliability of systems operating in orbit.

Further testing and technical breakthroughs will be necessary as the company moves forward.

Next Steps: Prototype Launch by 2027

Google plans to launch two prototype satellites in partnership with Planet Labs by early 2027, marking a major milestone for Project Suncatcher.

As the countdown to launch begins, Google’s experiment represents not just progress in AI hardware, but a bold step toward redefining where and how machine learning could operate, literally reaching for the stars.

(Disclaimer: This article is syndicated from ANI and has been mildly edited for style and clarity.)

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani: Meet Mira Nair’s Son Who Has Been Elected First Indian-……

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 11:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Google

RELATED News

2025 Hyundai Venue Launched at ₹7.90 Lakh: Check Price, Specs, Variants

ChatGPT Go Now Free In India: OpenAI Announces One-Year Access, All You Need To Know

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Hyundai Venue N Line 2025: Bookings Open Ahead Of November 4 Launch

Tata Motors Demerger Shifts Gears: New Names, New Roads As Process Races Toward The Finish Line

LATEST NEWS

Zohran Mamdani’s Four Word Message To Donald Trump After Winning New York Mayoral Election

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here’s What Happened

“A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History,” Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru’s Tryst With Destiny Speech After ‘NYC Mayoral Win’

Mary Sheffield Elected as Detroit’s First Woman Mayor – Her Age, Family, Political Career & Vision

‘Dhoom Machale’ Takes Over City Hall, Zohran Mamdani Ends His Victory Speech With Style After Winning New York City Mayor Elections

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Ashes 2025: Check Team Australia’s First Ashes Test Squad

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: The ₹1,050 Crore King Who Made Cricket A Religion, Built A Brand Empire, and Still Keeps The World Hooked- The Kohli Effect Lives On! Virat Kohli Birthday Special

Mirzapur Train Accident: Passengers On Track Run Over By Train; 6 Dead

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing
Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing
Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing
Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

QUICK LINKS