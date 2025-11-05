LIVE TV
Zohran Mamdani: Meet Mira Nair’s Son Who Has Been Elected First Indian-American Muslim Mayor Of New York

Zohran Mamdani, son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, makes history as New York’s first Indian-American Muslim mayor, blending activism, progressive politics, and immigrant representation in American governance.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 08:52:13 IST

Zohran Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, is New York City’s first Indian-American Muslim mayor. His life reflects multiculturalism, activism, and progressive politicking’s multiplicities in a currently momentous moment in American public representation. 

Early Life and Family

Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, on October 18, 1991, to Indian parents, Mira Nair, a filmmaker, and Mahmood Mamdani, an academic. They have both lived serious independent careers together for many years, although he has rabidly now learned his mother is better known for being a filmmaker and a director as in a few new ways in films, such as Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001). When Zohran was 7, the family began living in New York City after residing in Uganda and South Africa during his early years. 

Childhood and Education

Zohran grew up in a household engaged in activism and education. He went with his parents to various marches and rallies in Uganda and South Africa. When they moved to New York City, he attended Bank Street School for Children and Bronx High School of Science while Zohran graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014 with a degree in Africana Studies and, during that time, cofounded Students for Justice in Palestine.

Political Career

Zohran began his housing rights and foreclosure prevention advocacy work. In 2019 he was elected to the New York State Assembly for the 36th District where his work was focused on issues of transit affordability, housing, and immigrant rights. He rose to prominence as a Democratic Socialist, fighting for progressive causes. His advocacy and leadership allowed him to emerge as the Democratic nominee for mayor. 

Winning the Mayorship

In the 2025 race for mayor, Zohran Mamdani beat out several well-known candidates, including former governor, Andrew Cuomo, in a hard-fought campaign with record turnout. His pledges to reduce the cost of living and improve affordability attracted New Yorkers who are struggling to make ends meet. Zohran’s win is historic because in addition to being the first Muslim and Indian-American elected mayor, he is also the youngest mayor in over a century. 

Personal Life and Identity

Zohran identifies as a Shia Muslim and has discussed his multicultural heritage and activism for social justice. Zohran married the Syrian-American artist, Rama Duwaji, in 2025. In addition to politics, Zohran is a hip-hop artist under the stage names Young Cardamon, and Mr Cardamon.

Impact of Mira Nair on Zohran’s Perspective

Mira Nair’s impact on Zohran’s outlook is evident: she inspired him to pursue his own path, keeping out of the film industry, and wanting to effect change through activism and politics. Mira again observed that he is “a total desi,” very much in touch with his roots and culture.

All information is based on publicly available sources. Details about Zohran Mamdani’s personal life and net worth are subject to updates and may not be independently verified.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 8:52 AM IST
