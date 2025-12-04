Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Google has officially launched Workspace Studio. This is a new automation tool designed to help users with custom AI powered agents. The Workspace Studio is backed by Gemini 3 which allows individuals and teams to automate tasks across Google Workspace apps without writing code. This tool was first previewed at I/O 2024 and later announced in April and now the tool is available to a wider set of workspace customers.
How Workspace Studio works
Workspace Studios follows an “if this, then that” automation model but expands it with Gemini’s reasoning and multimodal understanding. Users can design AI-powered agents in minutes through plain-language prompts. These AI agents can process emails, analyze content, extract information, priorities important tasks and send notifications.
The tech giant Google has added a shortcut inside every major workspace app which is located next to the Gemini icon. The interface of the workspace studio includes Discover, my agents and Activity tabs, while a standalone dashboard is available at studio.workspace.google.com.
Features of Workspace Studio
The custom AI agents built through Workspace Studio can perform actions using three key components: staters, steps and variables. The staters define what triggers the automation, whether it is time or a new email from a specific contact. The steps allow users to specify what the agent should do, for example drafting replies, organizing information, or updating documents. The variable acts as placeholder that let the AI agents use extracted data-including names, dates, invoice numbers or Gemini – generated responses throughout the workflow.
Google claims that the system goes beyond rule-based automation by allowing agents to intercept content, detect sentiment, and adapt to new information. Users can also share their custom agents just like files on Google Drive.
The company has is rolling out the Workspace Studio over the coming weeks. This feature will be available for Business Starter, Standard and Plus; Enterprise Starter, Standard and Plus; Education Fundamentals, Standard and Plus; Google AI Pro for Education; and Google AI Ultra for business tier.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed