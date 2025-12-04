LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Google has launched the Workspace studio which allows user to create custom AI agents backed by Gemini 3. Users can use workspace studio to send emails, draft replies and many more.

Google launched custom AI agent Workspace studio, credit: X/GoogleWorkspace
Google launched custom AI agent Workspace studio, credit: X/GoogleWorkspace

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 4, 2025 16:11:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Google has officially launched Workspace Studio. This is a new automation tool designed to help users with custom AI powered agents. The Workspace Studio is backed by Gemini 3 which allows individuals and teams to automate tasks across Google Workspace apps without writing code. This tool was first previewed at I/O 2024 and later announced in April and now the tool is available to a wider set of workspace customers.  

How Workspace Studio works  

Workspace Studios follows an “if this, then that” automation model but expands it with Gemini’s reasoning and multimodal understanding.  Users can design AI-powered agents in minutes through plain-language prompts. These AI agents can process emails, analyze content, extract information, priorities important tasks and send notifications.  

The tech giant Google has added a shortcut inside every major workspace app which is located next to the Gemini icon. The interface of the workspace studio includes Discover, my agents and Activity tabs, while a standalone dashboard is available at studio.workspace.google.com.  

Features of Workspace Studio  

The custom AI agents built through Workspace Studio can perform actions using three key components: staters, steps and variables. The staters define what triggers the automation, whether it is time or a new email from a specific contact. The steps allow users to specify what the agent should do, for example drafting replies, organizing information, or updating documents. The variable acts as placeholder that let the AI agents use extracted data-including names, dates, invoice numbers or Gemini – generated responses throughout the workflow.  

Google claims that the system goes beyond rule-based automation by allowing agents to intercept content, detect sentiment, and adapt to new information. Users can also share their custom agents just like files on Google Drive. 

The company has is rolling out the Workspace Studio over the coming weeks. This feature will be available for Business Starter, Standard and Plus; Enterprise Starter, Standard and Plus; Education Fundamentals, Standard and Plus; Google AI Pro for Education; and Google AI Ultra for business tier. 

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 4:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GoogleGoogle AIWorkspace Studio

RELATED News

Honda Has Unveiled Four New Colours For The CBR125R: Check These Amazing Colours And Specifications Of The Bike

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

How Much Is Too Much? From PM Modi To Maithili Thakur To Amit Shah – Top Politicians Targeted By AI, Deepfakes

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Android 16 QPR 2: Google Rolls Out Major Update For Pixel Phones – Check Full List Of Devices And Features

LATEST NEWS

‘Your Simplicity, Your Patriotism…’: Bansuri Swaraj’s Heartfelt And Emotional Farewell To Her Father Swaraj Kaushal As He Passes Away At 73

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Celebrates J.M. Meenu Malhotra’s Legacy with Honoris Causa Award

Bengaluru Techie Murali Govindraju Dies By Suicide; Family Blames Neighbours For Repetitive Demand Of Rs 20 Lakh And Mental Harassment

AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC and FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 1st & 2nd SF Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

What Really Happens If You Don’t Use Your Bank Account for 2 Years?

Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Passes Away At 73, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Bids Emotional Farewell

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents
Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents
Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents
Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

QUICK LINKS