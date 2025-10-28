LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Gulf fintech Tabby valued at $4.5 billion after secondary share sale

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 11:46:25 IST

RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia-headquartered fintech Tabby said on Tuesday it has completed a secondary share sale involving shares held by existing shareholders, valuing the company at $4.5 billion ahead of a potential public listing. HSG, Boyu Capital and others acquired shares in the buy-now-pay-later firm from existing investors, resulting in an implied valuation of $4.5 billion, Tabby said in a statement. Tabby, which counts Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala among its investors, allows customers to defer payments on their purchases. Tabby clarified that no new shares were issued and the company did not receive any proceeds from the transaction. It did not disclose the identities of the selling shareholders or the size of the share sale. CEO and co-founder Hosam Arab told Reuters in February that the company was preparing for an initial public offering within 18 months. Founded in 2019, Tabby has collaborated with more than 40,000 brands and businesses, including Amazon and fast-fashion retailer Shein in high-growth Gulf markets such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

