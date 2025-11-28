LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > How Did The Tradition Of Black Friday Start And Why Are People Obsessed With Black Friday Sales? Check BIG Deals And Best Offers Here

How Did The Tradition Of Black Friday Start And Why Are People Obsessed With Black Friday Sales? Check BIG Deals And Best Offers Here

The Black Friday sale is live on various e-commerce platforms where users can avail up to 50% discount on top smartphones, MacBook and other accessories.

Black Friday Sale, AI representative image
Black Friday Sale, AI representative image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 28, 2025 14:39:43 IST

How Did The Tradition Of Black Friday Start And Why Are People Obsessed With Black Friday Sales? Check BIG Deals And Best Offers Here

Black Friday sale is live on many e-commerce stores where customers can avail heavy discounts on products like smartphones, electronics, daily use, and many more. Major black Friday sales can be observed on Croma and Flipkart where customers can buy products from top brands at a heavy discount. 

What is Black Friday Sale  

Black Friday is the immediately following the immediately Thanksgiving in the United States of America. Black Friday falls in late November because Thanksgiving is always on the fourth Thursday of November. Black Friday is considered as the unofficial start of the Christmas holiday shopping season in United States. 

Black Friday is the busiest shopping period of the year in which retailers give heavy discounts to attract customers. It is also an opportunity for stores to clear out older inventory, especially electronics, apparels, and seasonal items. 

Amazing offers of Black Friday sale in India 

E-Commerce platform in India also offers Black Friday sale to customers which is now became the second most anticipated sale after Diwali. The sale is live on Croma, Ajio, Flipkart, and other leading e-commerce platforms most of the sale are valid till 30th November.  

Users can avail heavy discount on iPhones, MacBook, Android smartphones and other electronic gadgets and even costumers can avail discount from top fashion brands like Puma, H&M, Levi’s, and Adidas etc. 

Here are the top products on which you can avail the maximum discount 

Product Original Price (₹) Black Friday Sale Price (₹) Platform/Store
iPhone 17 82,900 45,900 Croma
iPhone 16 79,900 39,990 Croma
MacBook Air M4 99,000 55,911 Croma
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 99,999 74,999 Flipkart
Apple AirPods Pro 20,900 14,790 Flipkart

These offers are subjected to bank offers and other promotions that you need to apply to get instant off on the products. The Black Friday sale is live on all the major e commerce platform and brand stores.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 2:39 PM IST
How Did The Tradition Of Black Friday Start And Why Are People Obsessed With Black Friday Sales? Check BIG Deals And Best Offers Here

