Home > Tech and Auto > India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 11, 2025 22:21:02 IST

(Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, Modi's office said in a statement on Saturday. "Great to see Qualcomm's commitment towards India's semiconductor and AI missions," Modi said in a post on X. On Friday, China initiated an investigation into the U.S. semiconductor manufacturer over its acquisition of Israel's Autotalks, China's market regulator said. China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the probe would look at whether Qualcomm violated China's antitrust law by not lawfully declaring some details in its acquisition of the Israeli chip designer. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:21 PM IST
