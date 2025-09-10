LIVE TV
iPhone Air: Apple launches "thinnest" iPhone ever

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 10, 2025 20:02:04 IST

California [US], September 10 (ANI): Apple has come up with its “thinnest” iPhone ever, the iPhone Air.

The new model is 5.6mm thick. CEO Tim Cook said it promises “pro performance in a thin and light design.”

The new iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch ProMotion display and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has 3,000 nits of peak brightness, as per The Verge.

The iPhone Air features a ceramic shield that encloses a titanium frame on both sides.

Despite its sleek, lightweight design, Apple claims the new iPhone achieves unmatched power efficiency, thanks to iOS 26’s Adaptive Power feature and the advanced N1 wireless chip, which reduces energy consumption by up to 30 per cent.

The iPhone Air features a 48-megapixel dual camera system with a 12MP telephoto lens. The 18MP selfie camera supports Center Stage, a feature also on the regular iPhone 17, which automatically fits everyone into a photo, so you don’t have to rotate the phone into landscape mode.

The device only supports eSIMs to “maximize” battery space.

Apple claims the iPhone Air delivers all-day battery life and is also rolling out a range of new accessories, including updated MagSafe options and custom-designed cases.

iPhone Air features Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset. Tim Millet, vice president of platform architecture at Apple, said the new chip, with its six-core CPU, is the fastest smartphone processor on the market.

Apple has unveiled iPhone Air in black, white, gold and sky blue. It is priced at USD 999.

The launch of the new iPhones comes ahead of the release of iOS 26. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

