iPhone Flip Leaks: Is Apple Really Building A Flip Phone Ahead Of Foldable iPhone? Check Details And Design

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to launch this year; the iPhone Flip is far from guaranteed to reach the market.

iPhone Flip details

The report also suggests that reports regarding the new foldable design are likely to make headlines in the near future.

The reports mentioned that the company is developing a smaller foldable version of the iPhone Fold. The phone is also expected to feature a stylish clamshell design that folds vertically.

The iPhone Flip will be competing directly with phones such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, potentially giving them tough competition backed by Apple’s brand positioning.

The company has not confirmed any such reports yet. However, based on the information available, it appears that Apple’s first foldable iPhones, including the clamshell style iPhone Flip. iPhone Fold Details

The media reports highly suggest that the iPhone Fold will be launched in 2026 only and it is expected to be powered by an A20 Pro chipset built using 2nm node technology. In terms of security, the device is expected to feature a Touch ID integrated into the power button, instead of a Face ID.