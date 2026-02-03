LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone Flip Leaks: Is Apple Really Building A Flip Phone Ahead Of Foldable iPhone? Check Details And Design

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone including a book-style iPhone Fold and a possible clamshell iPhone Flip, with the Fold expected to launch in 2026, while Apple has yet to officially confirm the plans.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 3, 2026 17:42:29 IST

US based tech giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its first foldable iPhone. The discussion around the device has been ongoing for the past few weeks; the tech enthusiasts are waiting for the arrival of the much awaited and rumored phone from Apple. Along with the rumours of book style foldable phones, some reports also suggest that the phone can be clamshell designed for foldable devices and likely to be called the iPhone flip. 

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to launch this year; the iPhone Flip is far from guaranteed to reach the market. 

iPhone Flip details  

According to the recently shared report by well-known tech journalist Mark Gurman, who is known for accurate leaks regarding Apple. The latest information reports that the company is not only working on the foldable iPhone, but it is also actively working on a clamshell style foldable iPhone. 

The report also suggests that reports regarding the new foldable design are likely to make headlines in the near future. 

The reports mentioned that the company is developing a smaller foldable version of the iPhone Fold. The phone is also expected to feature a stylish clamshell design that folds vertically. 

The iPhone Flip will be competing directly with phones such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, potentially giving them tough competition backed by Apple’s brand positioning. 

The company has not confirmed any such reports yet. However, based on the information available, it appears that Apple’s first foldable iPhones, including the clamshell style iPhone Flip. 

iPhone Fold Details 

The media reports highly suggest that the iPhone Fold will be launched in 2026 only and it is expected to be powered by an A20 Pro chipset built using 2nm node technology. In terms of security, the device is expected to feature a Touch ID integrated into the power button, instead of a Face ID. 

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 5:24 PM IST
