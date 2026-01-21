Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs

OnePlus India has refused the reports regarding the shutting down company’s operation in India. Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India has shared the official statement in a post on X “Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false” Robin further added that “OnePlus India’s business operations continue as normal, we urge all stakeholder to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims”

OnePlus Portfolio in India

OnePlus is continuously expanding its portfolio since its operations begins in India. The company has recently launched the OnePlus 15R. The phone comes with the new chip with a 165Hz display and a massive battery of 7,400mAh. The recently launched OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

The company also have a budget friendly segment in which the company offers its Nord series which consists of OnePlus Nord 5, One Plus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

The company also have portfolio in Audio and Wearable consisting of Earbuds and smartwatches, Smart TV which consists of Q Series, U Series and Y Series. Last but not the least the brand also deals in Tablets, the major devices of this segment includes OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Go 2, and Pad Lite