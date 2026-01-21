Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

OnePlus India has refused the reports regarding the shutting down company’s operation in India. Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India has shared the official statement in a post on X “Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false” Robin further added that “OnePlus India’s business operations continue as normal, we urge all stakeholder to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims”
I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.
We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.
Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs
— Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026
The CEO captioned the post saying
“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle.”
Also Read: OnePlus Dismantled: Is The Smartphone Brand Being Quietly Shown The Exit? Here’s What A Shocking Report Claims
OnePlus Portfolio in India
OnePlus is continuously expanding its portfolio since its operations begins in India. The company has recently launched the OnePlus 15R. The phone comes with the new chip with a 165Hz display and a massive battery of 7,400mAh. The recently launched OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
The company also have a budget friendly segment in which the company offers its Nord series which consists of OnePlus Nord 5, One Plus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.
The company also have portfolio in Audio and Wearable consisting of Earbuds and smartwatches, Smart TV which consists of Q Series, U Series and Y Series. Last but not the least the brand also deals in Tablets, the major devices of this segment includes OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Go 2, and Pad Lite
OnePlus relation with Oppo
The OnePlus was founded in 2013 as an independent smartphone brand, but it has long been closely associated with Oppo via shared investors and investors and supply chains under the former BBK Electronics umbrella. The Oppo OnePlus partnership became stronger in 2021, when OnePlus integrated key aspects of its operations with Oppo. This integration consists of Research & Development and manufacturing. However, both brands operate as distinct identities. The company has effectively functioned as part of Oppo’s broader ecosystem, particularly in China and India region.
Also Read: When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed