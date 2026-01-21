LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?': CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

Chinese tech manufacturer OnePlus has denied shutdown rumours in India, confirming that its operations in India are running normally.

OnePlus denies rumours against shutdown, credit:X
OnePlus denies rumours against shutdown, credit:X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 21, 2026 15:26:42 IST

Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

OnePlus India has refused the reports regarding the shutting down company’s operation in India. Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India has shared the official statement in a post on X “Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false” Robin further added that “OnePlus India’s business operations continue as normal, we urge all stakeholder to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims” 

The CEO captioned the post saying 

“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle.” 

Also Read: OnePlus Dismantled: Is The Smartphone Brand Being Quietly Shown The Exit? Here’s What A Shocking Report Claims

OnePlus Portfolio in India 

OnePlus is continuously expanding its portfolio since its operations begins in India. The company has recently launched the OnePlus 15R. The phone comes with the new chip with a 165Hz display and a massive battery of 7,400mAh. The recently launched OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

The company also have a budget friendly segment in which the company offers its Nord series which consists of OnePlus Nord 5, One Plus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

The company also have portfolio in Audio and Wearable consisting of Earbuds and smartwatches, Smart TV which consists of Q Series, U Series and Y Series. Last but not the least the brand also deals in Tablets, the major devices of this segment includes OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Go 2, and Pad Lite

OnePlus relation with Oppo

The OnePlus was founded in 2013 as an independent smartphone brand, but it has long been closely associated with Oppo via shared investors and investors and supply chains under the former BBK Electronics umbrella. The Oppo OnePlus partnership became stronger in 2021, when OnePlus integrated key aspects of its operations with Oppo. This integration consists of Research & Development and manufacturing. However, both brands operate as distinct identities. The company has effectively functioned as part of Oppo’s broader ecosystem, particularly in China and India region.

Also Read: When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?': CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

QUICK LINKS