OnePlus Dismantled: Is The Smartphone Brand Being Quietly Shown The Exit? Here’s What A Shocking Report Claims

Oneplus Dismantled: OnePlus, once celebrated for its bold smartphone launches and fan-driven hype, may be facing an uncertain future. A new report claims that the brand is being gradually dismantled by its parent company, Oppo, although no official announcement has been made yet.

The report, published by ‘Android Headlines’, is based on a multi-continent investigation and data from four independent analyst firms, claiming that OnePlus is being “wound down and put on life support.”

Warning Signs Behind The Scenes

According to the report, OnePlus has seen troubling declines in global shipments, which fell by more than 20% in 2024 from roughly 17 million units to between 13 and 14 million. India and China, which together account for nearly 75% of OnePlus’ shipments, reportedly experienced the steepest drops.

India: Market share fell 32.6% to just 3.9%, with about 4,500 retail stores closing and six states halting sales due to thin profit margins.

China: Market share declined from 2% to 1.6%, missing growth targets.

Europe & North America: Operations have reportedly been scaled back, with major strategic decisions now made centrally in China.

‘Android Headlines’ describes the brand as “on the verge of collapse,” citing employee interviews across North America, Europe, and Asia, alongside independent analyst data.

Cancelled Products And Team Cuts

The report also claims that several upcoming OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus Open 2 foldable and the OnePlus 15s compact flagship, have been cancelled. These moves highlight a stark shift from the company that once excited the smartphone market with its 2014 debut OnePlus One, famously branded a “flagship killer.”

Even recent launches such as the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 3, and the OnePlus Watch series received praise for performance and value, suggesting that product quality remains strong despite operational challenges.

A History Of Restructuring

This is not the first major shake-up for OnePlus. In 2021, the company merged parts of its design and research teams with Oppo in a restructuring move. At the time, OnePlus said the decision would streamline resources and accelerate product development while maintaining its independent brand identity. Now, analysts view that earlier restructuring as an early indicator of how closely OnePlus’ fate is tied to Oppo’s strategic decisions.

What This Means For Existing Users

According to the reports, Oppo has assured that current OnePlus users will continue to receive security updates and warranty support. Moreover, it warns that once support for existing models ends, it could effectively mark the end of the OnePlus brand.

For now, neither OnePlus nor Oppo has confirmed these claims. Yet with multiple data points, employee insights, and market analysis, the report raises serious questions about whether one of the most recognisable names in the smartphone world is quietly being phased out.

