Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Company Ties Up For Exclusive Cinema Launch In Tamil Nadu After Strong Market Response

OPPO held a unique, first-of-its-kind cinematic brand experience at PVR Palazzo, Nexus Vijaya Mall, to commemorate the introduction of its highly anticipated Reno15 Series in Tamil Nadu. The launch, which was created in partnership with PVR INOX, Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd., and the Out-of-Home Specialist, skillfully combined technology, film, and experiential marketing to create a powerful brand moment for both industry leaders and consumers. Every consumer who had reserved an OPPO Reno15 Series in advance was invited as a special guest to the event. The launch capitalized on the festive atmosphere and increased foot traffic during Pongal, a time when families gather—and coincided with the theatrical opening of Parasakthi, guaranteeing strong visibility and audience interaction.

A unique 3D anamorphic phone launch that was shown on screen inside the movie theater served as the campaign’s climax. The OPPO Reno15 Series was brought to life by striking images that highlighted its svelte form, cutting-edge features, and AI-powered capabilities. The item was then physically unveiled within the auditorium, resulting in a unique combination of live product reveal and cinematic storytelling that enthralled viewers.

The Reno15 Series’ creative camera features, like Popout, which lets users combine multiple photos or LivePhotos into dynamic, depth-rich visuals where subjects appear to step out of the frame, were made accessible to invitees through an 8×7-foot pop-up experience store, extending the experience beyond the screen. With a 7×7-foot selfie setup and a custom-designed gate arch installation at the entry, guests were greeted and encouraged to participate by using the Reno15 Series to capture amusing, share-ready photos.

Zhong Yi, Global Product Marketing Manager at OPPO: “We at OPPO think that technology should advance along with people. This concept is reflected in the Reno15 Series, which combines cutting-edge camera innovation, clever performance, and careful design to improve daily experiences. This event is made much more memorable for us by the launch in Tamil Nadu, a market based on emotion and trust.”Tamil Nadu has always held a special place in OPPO’s journey,” said Anand Singh Saluja, Head of Media for OPPO India. The Reno15 Series is made to be a real everyday companion, assisting users in capturing unforgettable moments, particularly during holidays like Pongal when families get together. We appreciate the ongoing confidence that customers have in OPPO.

According to Gautam Dutta, CEO of Revenue & Operations at PVR INOX Ltd., “OPPO has been a valued and forward-thinking partner for PVR INOX, this time utilizing the power of cinema to create immersive brand experiences.” The introduction of the Reno15 Series is a prime example of how film can effectively combine technology, narrative, and audience participation—particularly in a crucial market like Tamil Nadu where viewers have a strong bond with the big-screen experience. CEO of Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd. Vishnu Telang: “We are thrilled to work with OPPO on the introduction of the Reno15 Series. Today’s cinema is more than just a place to watch; it’s a high-impact brand playground where people pay close attention and innovation really comes to life. We developed an experience-led launch with OPPO that produced significant customer engagement in addition to visibility.

(Input from ANI)

