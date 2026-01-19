LIVE TV
Home > travel innovation > OYO Republic Day Offer: Get Up To 77% Discount While Booking A Stay – Here's How You Can Save Big

OYO Republic Day Offer: Get Up To 77% Discount While Booking A Stay – Here's How You Can Save Big

OYO is offering up to 77% off on hotels and extra stay benefits under its Republic Day sale, valid for bookings till January 27, 2026.

OYO Republic Day sale, credit: X
OYO Republic Day sale, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 19, 2026 15:54:53 IST

OYO Republic Day Offer: Get Up To 77% Discount While Booking A Stay – Here’s How You Can Save Big

OYO has started a limited-time Republic Day sale with discounts of up to 77% on all OYO properties in India and up to 25% off with complimentary breakfast on Check In properties in India. Travelers who reserve two or more nights at OYO locations are also eligible for an extra 10% off as part of the program. When making reservations for two or more nights at Check In properties, guests can take advantage of an extra night at no additional cost.

By using the coupon code RDAY77, travelers may take advantage of the Republic Day deals, which include up to 77% off OYO hotels and an extra 10% off where available. Visitors can utilize STAYONUS for a free extra night on qualifying reservations and FIRSTCHECKIN for up to 25% discount at Check In properties.

The offer is valid for bookings until January 27, 2026.

While Check In is a selection of high-end hotel brands like SUNDAY Hotels, Clubhouse, and Palette, OYO offers labels like Townhouse, selection, and Capital for budget-conscious tourists.

Families, couples, and lone travelers can also plan multi-destination itineraries that combine popular destinations like Delhi with Corbett’s adventure, Puri’s beaches with Konark Sun Temple, Jammu and Srinagar’s Himalayan charm, Jaipur with Pushkar’s spirituality, Chennai and Pondicherry’s coastal vibes, Lucknow with Ayodhya’s spiritual heart, Varanasi with Prayagraj’s sacred confluence, and more.

PRISM the parent company of OYO, said in a statement that “Our Republic Day offer is designed to encourage Indians to explore the country more deeply and frequently, while complementing government-led initiatives such as the Swadesh Darshan scheme that supports more than 100 thematic tourism projects developed across coastal, heritage, spiritual, and eco-tourism circuits” .

The introduction coincides with the ongoing demand for holiday-led travel, extended weekends, and brief leisure trips, which is a major development driver for India’s travel and hospitality industry. The first long weekend of 2026, Republic Day, is anticipated to be a high-intent travel period, particularly for those seeking out local leisure destinations.

As of June 30, 2025, PRISM, the corporate parent of OYO and a portfolio of companies, had more than 22,000 hotel storefronts and 123,000 residential storefronts across more than 35 countries. PRISM uses scalable innovation to make urban life easier and more enjoyable, from short stays and longer stays to luxurious getaways, co-working spaces, celebration venues, and hospitality technology solutions.

(input from ANI)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 3:54 PM IST
