Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Rs. 68,000 Discount: Check Best Bank & Exchange Offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, launched at ₹1,74,999, is now available for around ₹1.07 lakh on Amazon Republic Day Sale with bank and exchange offers.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 17, 2026 16:06:38 IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the most technologically advanced and premium flagship phones available in Indian market. The Korean tech giant launched the phone at a price of Rs.1,74,999. The phone is rarely seen on any cutting-edge sale on e-commerce platforms. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in August last year along with Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The phone comes with a completely refined hinge mechanism when compared to its predecessor Galaxy Z fold 6. The device also comes with a range of hardware upgrades and tons of new software experiences. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was introduced at a starting price of Rs.1,74,999. 

Amazon Republic Day Sale Price

The device is currently available with a massive discount on the Amazon Republic Day Sale along with users getting up to Rs.61,000 off through exchange offers. Users can get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Rs.1,07,000. 

The device is listed at Rs.1,74,998 on Amazon. During the republic day sale users can get a flat Rs.7,000 instant discount on all banks’ credit and debit card transactions, which brings down the price of phone to Rs. 1,67,999. Apart from this Amazon is offering up to Rs.61,000 off in exchange for your old phone. This calculates the price of a phone to Rs.1,06,998. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold specification and features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks and feels significantly more durable and sleeker than its predecessor in every way. The new hinge, thinner profile, and the exclusive colours options which gives device a premium feel. The phone is built on an Armor Aluminum frame and an advanced internal cooling system for outstanding thermal performance during intense use. 

Durability is a key highlight in the device; the phone features an upgraded Flex-Mode Hinge now protected by IPX9 water resistance. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and features a 7.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 3X inner display. 

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 4:06 PM IST
QUICK LINKS