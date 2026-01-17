iQOO Launches Z11 Turbo With 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Check Price And Details

Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.

He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.

Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed