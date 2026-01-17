iQOO Launches Z11 Turbo With 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Check Price And Details

iQOO has officially announced its new Z-series lineup in China. The newly launched iQOO Z11 Turbo features a flat OLED display, a premium Qualcomm chipset, and a massive 7,600mAh battery. The phone also marks a for the company by offering a 200MP primary sensor. The phone sales in China begin from 15th January 2026 whereas the India and global launch details are yet to be announced.
iQOO Z11 features and specification
The all-new iQOO Z11 Turbo features a 6.59-inch AMOLED flat display with a resolution of 1260×2750 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and offers a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The company has added Schott Shield glass protection for display. The device uses an Ice Dome dual-mesh cooling system, which the company claims can reduce the temperature by up to 15_degree Celsius.
The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 16GB RAM and offers two storage variants 256 GB and 512 GB. The iQOO Z11 Turbo runs Android 16 with Origin OS 6.
The rear panel of the phones features a 200MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and Optical image stabilisation, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. The front side of the phone houses a 32MP camera for selfie and video calls.
The smartphone is backed by 7,600 mAh battery and supports fast. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The iQOO Z11 Turbo carries IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.
iQOO Z11 price and India launch
The iQOO Z11 Turbo has been introduced in four variants. The price starts at CYN 2,699 which is roughly around Rs.34,960. For now, the company has launched the phone in China only, the India and global launch of the phone is yet not revealed.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed