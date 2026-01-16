LIVE TV
Realme Launches Pad 3 & Buds Air8 In India: New Earbuds Priced At Rs 3,599 And Tablet At Just…

Realme has started the first sale of Buds Air8 and Pad 3 in India from 16 January across online and offline stores. Buds Air8 starts at Rs.3,599 and Realme Pad 3 at Rs.24,999 after offers.

Realme Buds A8 and Realme Pad 3 launched, credit X
January 16, 2026 17:18:23 IST

Realme has announced the first sale of its latest AloT products in India, the Realme Buds Air8 and the Realme Pad 3. The first sale of these products began today, i.e. 16th January 2026 via Flipkart, Amazon, Realme.com, and offline retail stores across the country. With the launch of these products, the Realme is expanding its AI-led ecosystem across audio and productivity catalogues, aiming for users looking for connected devices designed for everyday use. 

Realme Buds Air8: features and specifications 

The Realme Buds Air8 is launched as an AI-powered true wireless audio product focused on immersive listening and smarter interactions. The device features up to 55dB real-time Active Noise Cancellation with AI Ear Canal Adaptive ANC, which automatically adjusts noise reduction based on the user’s ear structure. Realme has equipped the Buds Air8 with an advanced 11+6mm dual-driver setup and Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0 certification to deliver high-definition wireless sound. 



For calls, the device features a six-mic deep noise cancellation system designed to improve voice clarity. The buds also include AI Voice Assistant, which is supported by Google Gemini, enabling voiced based interactions and features such as face-to-face translation.  

The earbuds are priced at Rs.3,799, with a Rs.200 introductory discount which turns the effective price to Rs.3,599 during the first sale. 

Realme Pad 3: features and specifications 

The company has also launched Realme Pad 3 for sale. The tablet features a 2.8K book-view display with an A4 aspect ratio and low blue light certification. The device is designed for extended reading and study sessions. The tablet consists of AI powered productivity tools such as AI Recording Summary, Circle to Search, and AI assisted note refinement. 



The device is powered by a 12,000mAh Slim Titan battery. The tablet is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants. The starting price of the device at Rs.24,999 after bank offers. Interested buyers can also avail up to Rs.2,000 bank discounts and no-cost EMI options for up to six months, depending on the option. 

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 5:18 PM IST
