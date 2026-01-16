Realme Launches Pad 3 & Buds Air8 In India: New Earbuds Priced At Rs 3,599 And Tablet At Just…

Realme Buds Air8: features and specifications

For calls, the device features a six-mic deep noise cancellation system designed to improve voice clarity. The buds also include AI Voice Assistant, which is supported by Google Gemini, enabling voiced based interactions and features such as face-to-face translation.

The earbuds are priced at Rs.3,799, with a Rs.200 introductory discount which turns the effective price to Rs.3,599 during the first sale.

Realme Pad 3: features and specifications

The company has also launched Realme Pad 3 for sale. The tablet features a 2.8K book-view display with an A4 aspect ratio and low blue light certification. The device is designed for extended reading and study sessions. The tablet consists of AI powered productivity tools such as AI Recording Summary, Circle to Search, and AI assisted note refinement. Focus lasts longer when power does. With a 2.8K book-view display, NEXT AI, and a 12200mAh titan battery, #realmePad3 is designed to help you stay focused for longer. Starting at ₹24,999*/- Sale is live Buy Now:https://t.co/DrhbaJ1h1n https://t.co/ANiSaNxYEW pic.twitter.com/h7RsGckZWg — realme (@realmeIndia) January 16, 2026





The device is powered by a 12,000mAh Slim Titan battery. The tablet is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants. The starting price of the device at Rs.24,999 after bank offers. Interested buyers can also avail up to Rs.2,000 bank discounts and no-cost EMI options for up to six months, depending on the option. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

