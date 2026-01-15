LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

Nothing’s upcoming Phone 4a series in India is expected to upgrade to faster UFS 3.1 storage, a big jump from the current UFS 2.2. The phones are likely to launch by March 2026.

Nothing Phone 4a to launch soon, credit: X
Nothing Phone 4a to launch soon, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 15, 2026 18:16:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

Chinese phone maker Nothing is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone in India before the end of March. The early signs indicate changes to storage and pricing. The company founder and CEO Carl Pei has stated that “some products” launching in this period will use UFS 3.1 storage, which suggests that the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series may receive faster storage than its predecessors. 

You Might Be Interested In

The tech company has not shared the complete details and specifications for the Nothing Phone (4a) lineup yet. However, the launch window matches last year’s schedule, when the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro was launched in early March. The timing suggests that the Phone 4a models are most likely to receive the announced upgrades. 



Nothing Phone 4a storage upgradation 

The current Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro rely on UFS 2.2 storage. At that moment the company defended that the device is focusing on areas rather than chasing higher storage speeds. The company also claimed that gains from UFS 3.1 often felt limited in daily use when compared with software turning, battery life, and screen performance. 

The latest comments from Carl Pei suggest a shift in that thinking, as Nothing now plans to upgrade storage to UFS 3.1 to at least part of its next product range. The company has not officially stated whether all devices of the Phone 4a series will receive an upgrade or not. 

What will be the price of new Phones

Carl Pei has related the upcoming product decisions to rising component costs. He stated that RAM prices have increased due to high demand from AI data centers which leads smartphone manufacturers with two options either increase the price by 30 per cent or reduce hardware features. He further added that the long-standing approach of offering higher specifications at lower prices may no longer work in 2026. This portrays that the Nothing Phone 4a series could arrive with higher price or changes to its features set when compared with the Nothing Phone 3a lineup. 

Also Read: CERT-In Rolls Out Advisory For Android Users: Urges Installation Of Latest Security Patch Regarding Dolby Issue

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Nothing PhoneNothing Phone 4a

RELATED News

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…

CERT-In Rolls Out Advisory For Android Users: Urges Installation Of Latest Security Patch Regarding Dolby Issue

Personal Intelligence In Gemini: Google Delivers Smarter, Privacy-Focused AI

YouTube Rolls Out New Parental Control Feature: Allows To Set Time Limit Or Block Shorts For Kids, Here Is How It Works

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

Amid Deadly Anti-Khamenei Protests, India To Begin Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Unrest-Hit Iran Tomorrow As Situation Continues To Worsen

BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

How Delhi Man’s ‘Gut Feeling’ Saved Him Narrowly From Cash-On-Delivery Scam After Ordering A ₹28,000 Phone From Amazon, Here’s What Happened

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Visits IICT Campus in Mumbai

Donald Trump Calls Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi ‘Very Nice,’ Questions Unity Of Iranian Opposition, Sees Possible Regime Collapse

BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price
Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price
Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price
Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

QUICK LINKS