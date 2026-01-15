Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

Chinese phone maker Nothing is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone in India before the end of March. The early signs indicate changes to storage and pricing. The company founder and CEO Carl Pei has stated that “some products” launching in this period will use UFS 3.1 storage, which suggests that the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series may receive faster storage than its predecessors.
The tech company has not shared the complete details and specifications for the Nothing Phone (4a) lineup yet. However, the launch window matches last year’s schedule, when the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro was launched in early March. The timing suggests that the Phone 4a models are most likely to receive the announced upgrades.
Nothing Phone 4a storage upgradation
The current Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro rely on UFS 2.2 storage. At that moment the company defended that the device is focusing on areas rather than chasing higher storage speeds. The company also claimed that gains from UFS 3.1 often felt limited in daily use when compared with software turning, battery life, and screen performance.
The latest comments from Carl Pei suggest a shift in that thinking, as Nothing now plans to upgrade storage to UFS 3.1 to at least part of its next product range. The company has not officially stated whether all devices of the Phone 4a series will receive an upgrade or not.
What will be the price of new Phones
Carl Pei has related the upcoming product decisions to rising component costs. He stated that RAM prices have increased due to high demand from AI data centers which leads smartphone manufacturers with two options either increase the price by 30 per cent or reduce hardware features. He further added that the long-standing approach of offering higher specifications at lower prices may no longer work in 2026. This portrays that the Nothing Phone 4a series could arrive with higher price or changes to its features set when compared with the Nothing Phone 3a lineup.
