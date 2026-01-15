Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

The current Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro rely on UFS 2.2 storage. At that moment the company defended that the device is focusing on areas rather than chasing higher storage speeds. The company also claimed that gains from UFS 3.1 often felt limited in daily use when compared with software turning, battery life, and screen performance.

The latest comments from Carl Pei suggest a shift in that thinking, as Nothing now plans to upgrade storage to UFS 3.1 to at least part of its next product range. The company has not officially stated whether all devices of the Phone 4a series will receive an upgrade or not. What will be the price of new Phones

Carl Pei has related the upcoming product decisions to rising component costs. He stated that RAM prices have increased due to high demand from AI data centers which leads smartphone manufacturers with two options either increase the price by 30 per cent or reduce hardware features. He further added that the long-standing approach of offering higher specifications at lower prices may no longer work in 2026. This portrays that the Nothing Phone 4a series could arrive with higher price or changes to its features set when compared with the Nothing Phone 3a lineup. Also Read: CERT-In Rolls Out Advisory For Android Users: Urges Installation Of Latest Security Patch Regarding Dolby Issue