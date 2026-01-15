LIVE TV
CERT-In Rolls Out Advisory For Android Users: Urges Installation Of Latest Security Patch Regarding Dolby Issue

CERT-In Rolls Out Advisory For Android Users: Urges Installation Of Latest Security Patch Regarding Dolby Issue

CERT-In has warned Android users to install January updates after Google fixed a serious Dolby audio flaw that could let hackers run commands remotely. Updating now reduces the risk of device misuse.

January 15, 2026 14:24:27 IST

Indian cyber security agency has released an advisory for Android smartphone users to install the latest system updates after Google addressed a security issue linked to Dolby audio software. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team aka CERT-In has issued an advisory after the Google released its January security patch to fix the problem. 

As per CERT-In, the glitch affected the Dolby Digital Plus Unified Decoder used in many Android devices. The issue was first highlighted in October 2025 and allowed unauthorised access to affected systems. 

In some cases, the unauthorised attackers could run commands on a device without the user taking any action. The reports also signal that the same weakness affected some windows systems. 

Google included a fix for the Dolby-related issue in its January update. CERT-In claimed that users should install the update as soon as it becomes available for their devices to reduce the risk of misuse. The advisory applies to all Android users, including individuals and Organisations. 

How the Dolby Issue could impact users 

In the notification, CERT-In explained that attackers could use the flaw to run commands on a targeted device from a remote location. Such access allows interference with the normal functioning of the phone and could face disruption if the issue remained unpatched. 

Google confirmed that its 5th January security bulletin that the update will resolve the issue in the problem in Dolby-related components. The company said Dolby provided the assessment of the issue. After the issue, Dolby also released its own advisory explaining the technical cause. 

Dolby claimed that a certain version of its DD+ Unified Decoder, including versions 4.5 and 4.13, could write data outside the allowed memory area when processing specific audio streams. This could allow attackers to gain control over affected devices, including some Google Pixel models and other Android based phones.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 2:24 PM IST
