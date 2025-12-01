Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Know Expected Price, Battery, Interior And Design

Maruti Suzuki is going to launch its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) e-Vitara in India on 2nd December. Maruti Suzuki has already started exporting this car to Europe. The company is planning to ship it to more than 100 markets throughout the globe.
The company showcased the model earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The car is based on the ground-up HEARTECT-e platform; the e-Vitara will be sold through Nexa dealership in a phased rollout.
Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara price and Battery
The company has not officially revealed the price of the car yet. The experts claim the price of e-SUV to start around an ex-showroom price of Rs.18 lakh. The car is positioned in the mid-size e-SUV segment. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is expected to be direct rival of cars like Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv.ev, MG ZS EV and VinFast VF6.
The electric SUV features lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, available in 49kWh and 61 kWh capacities. Maruti Suzuki claims the 61kWh variant has a range of more than 500km on the MIDC cycle, based on internal testing.
Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Design and interior
The electric SUV features an aerodynamics 18-inch alloy wheels, next generation three points matrix LED DRLs, LED projectors headlamps and a polyhedral design theme. The all-new Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will come in 10 colour options, including four dual – tone choices.
In the interior, the cabin adopts a ‘digital cockpit’ layout with a twin-deck floating console. It includes a 10.1-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch multi-information display, wireless connectivity, soft-touch materials, and ambient lighting. The car features a ventilated front seat and a 10-way power –adjustable driver seat is offered along with a 40:20:40 split second row with sliding and reclining functions. The car offers an audio system tuned by Infinity by Harman.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed