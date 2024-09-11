Microsoft Invests Rs 519 Crore In Pune Real Estate: A New Tech Hub Emerges

Global tech giant Microsoft has made a significant investment in India's commercial real estate market by purchasing land in Pune’s Hinjewadi, a major IT hub.

Global tech giant Microsoft has made a significant investment in India’s commercial real estate market by purchasing land in Pune’s Hinjewadi, a major IT hub. According to recent documents accessed by Square Yards, Microsoft has invested approximately Rs 519.72 crore for 16.4 acres of prime land in four separate transactions.

The land, acquired from Indo Global Infotech City LLP, spans 66,414.5 square meters (~16.4 acres). The deals, registered in August 2024, included a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, as outlined in the sale deed documents.

Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited’s latest purchase is part of a broader trend of increasing investment in India’s commercial real estate sector. This follows other significant real estate deals by the tech giant, highlighting its commitment to expanding its footprint in India.

In 2022, Microsoft acquired a 10.89 lakh sq ft commercial plot in Pune from Finolex Industries for ₹328.84 crore. This property, located at Pimpri Waghere, involved a stamp duty payment of ₹16.44 crore.

Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for ₹267 crore. Additionally, Microsoft had previously acquired three land parcels in Hyderabad for around ₹275 crore in 2022, aimed at establishing a data center.

These investments are part of Microsoft’s strategic expansion within India, particularly focusing on enhancing its data center operations. The company’s network of data centers currently includes key locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, underscoring its growing presence in the Indian market.

The Pune real estate market has also shown positive growth, with a 25% increase in property registrations year-on-year as of July 2024. The Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps reported that 13,314 properties were registered in July 2024, compared to 10,614 in the same period the previous year.

As Microsoft continues to bolster its infrastructure in India, the company’s investments reflect a broader trend of technological and commercial growth in the region.

ALSO READ: Guess What Jio’s New Plan Offers For Less Than The Cost Of A Movie Ticket?