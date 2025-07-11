We Asked Grok If MrBeast Can Fill X CEO Vacancy — Check Out Its Reply

Jimmy Donaldson, better known to the world as MrBeast, has expressed interest in becoming the CEO of Elon Musk’s X (previously Twitter) after the resignation of Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC advertising executive, on July 9, 2025. Yaccarino had joined X in May 2023, when the microblogging site was still Twitter and had been owned by Musk for a year after a much publicised takeover. She joined at a very chaotic time after the change of guard, and the platform soon faced dessertion by several prominent brands that advertised on it.

After two more years of chaos, sometimes over hate speech issues and sometimes over content moderation charges, and other factors including her boss’ political relationship with President Donald Trump, Yaccarino announced her exit, though called her stint “incredible”.

Soon after, even as a buzz started over who Musk will replace her with, MrBeast took to X in the comment section under Yaccarino’s resignation post and wrote: “I will fill the roll (sic).”

The comment went viral as users filled the section with their own takes on the matter.

It is not the first time MrBeast has shown interest in this specific position at X. In 2022, after Musk bought Twitter, MrBeast had asked if he could be the CEO and the billionnaire owner of the company had replied: “It’s not out of the question.”

Now that it looks like MrBeast is still eyeing the role, we asked Grok, a generative AI chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI for the social networking platform, if he will fits the role and what it thinks about his candidature for the top position. Here is what Grok replie.’

‘Strong Public Interest, But…’

Grok examined MrBeast’s “qualifications, experience, and alignment with X’s strategic goals” to evaluate whether he is a suitable candidate for the role, weighing the conditions against the demands of leading the major social media platform. It said the buzz around his candidacy, including memes and calls for Musk to “make it happen”, indicates strong public interest but not necessarily consensus on his suitability. It then listed MrBeast’s strengths and weaknesses as a potential CEO of X, and also mentioned the challenges he could face. Take a look:

Strengths of MrBeast as Potential X CEO, as per Grok

1. Massive Online Influence and Brand Expertise: Grok said MrBeast is the most-subscribed YouTuber globally, with over 300 million subscribers, which demonstrates his ability to build and manage a powerful online presence. “His success in creating viral content shows a deep understanding of audience engagement, which is critical for a platform like X that thrives on user interaction.”

Citing user insights, Grok also acknowledged MrBeast’s experience working with brands and advertisers, managing sponsorships, and maintaining brand safety, “which could help address X’s ongoing challenges with advertiser confidence”.

2. Proven Business Acumen: Grok noted that MrBeast has built a billion-dollar enterprise, including ventures like MrBeast Burger, Feastables (his chocolate brand), and mobile games, which demonstrates “entrepreneurial skills and the ability to scale businesses, which could translate to managing X’s operational and financial challenges”.

3. Prior Interest and Musk’s Acknowledgment: Recalling Musk’s 2022 response that it’s “not out of the question” when MrBeast asked if he could be the CEO, Grok said this only suggests Musk might be open to considering him, “indicating some level of alignment with Musk’s vision”.

Potential Weaknesses of MrBeast, and the Challenges

1. Lack of Corporate Leadership Experience: Grok noted that MrBeast has no formal experience running a large-scale tech company or social media platform. “Leading X requires navigating complex corporate structures, regulatory challenges, and stakeholder relationships, which differ significantly from managing a personal brand or smaller ventures,” it said, after examining user comments on his candidature.

2. Controversies and Public Perception: MrBeast has faced scrutiny over workplace practices and the ethics of some of his content, such as his “Beast Games” project, Grok noted, adding that these controversies could undermine his credibility in a CEO role, “especially given X’s existing challenges with content moderation and public perception of toxicity”.

3. Alignment with X’s Strategic Goals: X is transitioning into an “everything app” with integrations like xAI’s Grok chatbot and new payment solutions. the xAI chatbot said, noting: “MrBeast’s expertise in content creation may not fully align with the technical and operational demands of AI integration, payment systems, or managing a platform with a heavy debt load.” It added: “Yaccarino’s tenure was marked by struggles to balance Musk’s free-speech stance with advertiser concerns about hate speech and misinformation. MrBeast’s ability to navigate these complex dynamics, especially without prior experience in corporate governance, is untested.”

4. Public Gaffes and Professionalism: Grok pointed out MrBeast’s post offering to “fill the roll” that drew mockery because of the obvious spelling error, with an user commenting, “Basic skill of a CEO is knowing the difference between roll and role. Already disqualified.” While likely a lighthearted mistake, it raises questions about his readiness for a role requiring meticulous communication and professionalism, the chatbot noted.

Grok Says MrBeast Will be a ‘Risky Choice’, But…

In its reply to our question, Grok also shed light on X’s current challenges, explaining how Yaccarino was hired to rebuild trust with advertisers after Musk’s controversial comments and actions, such as his 2023 outburst telling advertisers to “go f*** yourself”. Despite some progress, X’s ad revenue remains below pre-Musk levels. “MrBeast’s marketing savvy could help, but his lack of experience in high-level negotiations with major corporations may be a hurdle,” the AI chatbot said.

About content moderation issues, Grok mentioned its own antisemitic posts that only exemplofied the criticism X has faced for rising hate speech and misinformation. “A CEO must address these issues while aligning with Musk’s free-speech absolutism, a delicate balance MrBeast has not yet navigated,” it said.

There there will be Musk’s Influence. Grok said Musk’s hands-on approach often overshadowed Yaccarino’s authority, with reports suggesting she was “unable or unwilling to restrain her boss”. “MrBeast would need to work closely with Musk, whose unpredictable leadership style could challenge a less experienced CEO.”

Linda Yaccarino, a seasoned advertising executive from NBCUniversal, had brought decades of experience in media and ad sales to X. “Despite her expertise, she faced challenges due to Musk’s controversial actions and the platform’s ongoing issues with hate speech and advertiser trust. MrBeast lacks Yaccarino’s corporate background but offers a creator’s perspective and a massive following, which could bring a different approach to user engagement and platform growth,” Grok said, adding however his inexperience in managing a public company and handling regulatory scrutiny could be “significant drawbacks”.

Drawing conclusion, Grok said MrBeast’s strengths lie in his “unparalleled online influence, marketing expertise, and entrepreneurial success”, which it said could bring fresh ideas and publicity to X. “However, his lack of corporate leadership experience, untested ability to handle complex regulatory and moderation challenges, and past controversies make him a risky choice for a platform facing advertiser skepticism and operational complexities.”

