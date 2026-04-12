‘Mythos Drama’: Meta AI Chief Scientist Yann LeCun Comments On Mythos AI, Sparks Debate—Know About Anthropic’s New Model And Its Controversy

From past several days Anthropic has been making headlines. The company has made quite a stir in the AI space with its new LLM Mythos model. The company claims that it will be rolled out for selective brands only instead of end-users due to its capabilities. Chief AI scientist at US-based tech giant Meta, Yann LeCun, has rejected all the growing concerns around Anthropic’s latest AI model, Claud Mythos Preview. He mentioned the reaction as exaggerated. He wrote on popular microblogging platform X that “Mythos drama = BS from self-delusion,” in reply to a post from Aisle. The newly introduced model has drawn attention after the company claimed that it can identify vulnerabilities across major operating systems and browsers, creating concern among businesspersons and policymakers.









Limited Access Raises Concerns

The company claims that its Claude Mythos model has uncovered numerous high-severity vulnerabilities across widely used software systems. The claims were significant enough to reportedly trigger discussions among financial regulators and large institutions.

The company has not rolled out the model publicly. Instead of being launched in the public domain, it has shared access with a limited set of organisations consisting of major technology firms under a controlled initiative. This step has created both curiosity and concern around the model’s capabilities.



LeCun Dismisses Hype

Meta AI chief scientist LeCun dismissed the reaction on social media and labelled it as “BS from self-delusion.” He argued that similar outcomes could likely be achieved by smaller and more cost-efficient models, suggesting that the claims are not as strong as presented.

Apart from LeCun, other experts from the AI community have raised similar concerns. Researcher Gary Marcus described the situation as overhyped, while policy expert David Sacks pointed to what he called a pattern of strong claims from AI firms. Some experts also argue that the model represents incremental progress rather than a major leap.

Industry Sees Breakthrough Potential

Despite criticism from industry experts, companies working directly with the model have taken a different view. Cybersecurity firms Cisco and CrowdStrike have suggested that AI tools like Claude Mythos can significantly reduce the time required to identify vulnerabilities.

Officials from these companies have described the technology as a turning point, highlighting that processes that once took months can now be completed within minutes.

The conflict comes as AI companies see rapid growth and explore new revenue opportunities. Media reports indicates that Anthropic and its competitors such as OpenAI and Perplexity are expanding their features while balancing safety concerns.

The positioning of Claude Mythos as both powerful and restricted has raised questions regarding whether the messaging reflects caution or competitive strategy.

The debate continues, with a clear divide between sceptics and industry adopters highlighting the broader uncertainty around how fast AI capabilities are evolving and how they should be interpreted.



Also Read: Anthropic Rolls Out Claude Mythos: Most Powerful AI To Find Software Flaws Faster Than Humans — Know Why It Won’t Be Released Publicly

