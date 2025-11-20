LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing OS 4.0 Stable Release On November 21, Big Android 16 Upgrade Incoming

Nothing OS 4.0 Stable Release On November 21, Big Android 16 Upgrade Incoming

As the rollout starts, caretakers of powered phones that support the upgrade should first save their important files and then do the following Check if the battery and storage space are adequate, and be ready to face the staged rollout approach.

(Image Credit: Nothing)
(Image Credit: Nothing)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 20, 2025 23:21:52 IST

Nothing OS 4.0 Stable Release On November 21, Big Android 16 Upgrade Incoming

There is officially confirmation that the stable version of Nothing OS 4.0, which is based on Android 16, will be released on November 21. Known as ‘Flow’ this significant update comes after a test period when the public beta was done which the company then used to more effectively design the product based on user comments. The transition indicates Nothing’s more significant and more daring plan to allow AI to determine the features and design of user experience, but rather as a subtle upgrade.

Nothing OS 4.0 Stable Release 

The Company has made the announcement that the earliest enlisted devices will be the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 3 series, as well as the Phone 2a, 3a and possibly the devices coming from the brand’s CMF sub brand. Nothing tells that this initial distribution may spread to other devices in the lineup, but the complete list of eligible phones is yet to be confirmed officially. Some of the remarkable new features in OS 4.0 are Extra Dark Mode, Pop Up View for floating windows, 2×2 quick setting tile, two new lock screen clock styles and widgets created by users through the Nothing Playground portal which can be shared. 

Nothing OS 4.0 Stable

Though the long wait may have been frustrating, Nothing keeps emphasizing that user patience has drawn a line, the company has acknowledged the feedback coming from beta testers and asked customers to ‘Let your phone bring flow to your life’. As the rollout starts, caretakers of powered phones that support the upgrade should first save their important files and then do the following Check if the battery and storage space are adequate, and be ready to face the staged rollout approach which means that it may not be apparent for all devices right away. With OS 4.0, Nothing is challenging itself to cross over from basic Android updates to the territory of deeper customization, AI integration, and improved user friendliness the thus release is one of the smartphone market’s most influential turns to watch out for.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:21 PM IST
