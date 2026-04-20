Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026 Review: Check Specs, Price And Features As New Model Gets AI Camera Tools Amid 44-Hour Battery Claims

The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2026) has been released and reviewed and has a similar design to prior models, but also has some exciting features including the new stylus, better display features and the larger G Stylus is built for people who do not want to spend a fortune on a superbly equipped smartphone. The fact that Motorola has developed an inexpensive stylus for the mid-range market suggests that they want consumers to be able to take notes or sketch out ideas like people using higher priced devices.

While most of the previous generation G Styluses look very similar to one another, the biggest change is in the way they hold a stylus; the G Stylus (2026) has an active stylus that is capable of responding to pressure and tilting when held, allowing for a more versatile experience when using the stylus for writing or drawing. This is an enormous improvement over the basic stylus experience of previous-generation devices.

Motorola Moto G Stylus focuses on creativity and usability

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus boasts a stunning 6.7 inch OLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rates, and it hits a peak brightness of 5000 nits! This combination gives you not only an extremely bright, but also a very smooth experience on a daily basis. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen III processor, has 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

In addition, Motorola is also highlighting some of the artificialintelligence features available on the Moto G Stylus, particularly in relation to photography and productivity. The company claims that its new camera will provide super sharp images and could shoot up to 4K video. The addition of A.I. tools will help the camera create better colored, sharper images, and take images in low light automatically!

Motorola Moto G Stylus packs AI features and camera upgrades

The specifications of the camera on the Motorola Moto G Stylus are quite impressive; a 50MP main camera along with a 13MP camera in tandem gives it a very large range of shooting possibilities plus an amazing selfie from its 32MP front-facing camera. This is a big plus for the Moto G Stylus being at the mid-level price point but still providing good overall photographic capabilities vs. other higher priced flagship offerings.

Battery life for the Moto G Stylus is also another good feature to take note of; 5200 mAh battery will last up to 44 hours according to Motorola when charged once. Supports fast charge of 68 W & can use wireless charging @ 15 W. Again providing more convenience for those users constantly on the go.

Motorola Moto G Stylus offers a long battery and fast charging

The smartphone comes equipped with Android 16, which delivers many of the newest features as well as ongoing security patches. The Moto G stylus also includes Google Circle Search, which enables users to search for items displayed on the screen by either circling or pressing on the screen.

While the Moto G stylus does provide numerous new features over its predecessor, reviewers have concluded that the device still suffers from limitations. It contains the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor as the last Moto G, which means that users may not see much of an increase in performance, particularly when performing demanding tasks such as heavy gaming or doing intense artificial intelligence tasks.

Motorola Moto G Stylus software and features improve the experience

The newly released Motorola Moto G Stylus is priced at approximately $500 in the US, which is higher than the previous generation of the product. The new stylus and enhanced display are advancements but may not be enough to justify the additional cost depending on who you are as a user.

All things considered, the Moto G Stylus by Motorola has established itself as a good choice for people looking to have a stylus without spending a lot of cash. It has many great features for the pen, a high-quality display, and a reasonably long battery life, but does not go beyond the limits of what is technically possible for this category of device.

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