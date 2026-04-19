Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Check India Launch Date, Expected Price, Full Specs, And 50MP Camera With Super AMOLED Display

Rumors have been circulating in the smartphone community about a new device that has not been made official by Motorola. The Edge 70 Pro will be a premium flagship with a primary focus on two areas (AI integration and super-fast charging) and should officially debut sometime in late 2024 or early 2025 in China and then roll out to other markets, including India.

Anticipated Launch and Pricing of the motorola edge 70 pro

Reports suggest that pricing for the edge 70 pro will be placed at the higher end of the premium mid-tier range approximately around Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, in India which puts it up against competitors like OnePlus and Samsung.

The leaks in the market as per reports indicate a “new age of intelligent operation.” The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will attempt to refine their pricing model with the inclusion of a curved 1.5k pOLED Display at 144 Hz refresh rate; providing one of the highest refresh rates in its class.

Leaked Internal Specs of the motorola edge 70 pro

As per reports, internally, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro is believed to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Though it is not the top-level 8 Gen 3 processor, it is a competitive processor that has been designed expressly for “sub-flagship” devices to include high-performance AI capabilities but without producing significant heat and consuming too much battery power compared to the ultra-premium processors.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to be offered with 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 flash memory, making it a responsive device regardless if you are gaming or switching out between 20 different apps. Motorola is also making a significant investment into “Hello UI”; their new phone skin built upon Android 15 which will provide a streamlined and ad-free operating environment.

Pro-Grade Camera System on the motorola edge 70 pro

The photography performance of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro has been anticipated to excel, based on the leaked details regarding its three rear-facing cameras. The rear cameras include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera that supports 3x optical zoom. Additionally, for selfie lovers, there is an anticipated front-facing 50MP camera located in a small punch hole.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to come standard with an “AI Photo Enhancement Engine” that automatically adjusts the lighting and/or skin tone of the user in the photos taken to mimic the appearance of a professional camera.

Battery Life and Charging for the motorola edge 70 pro

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is also planned to include a large battery – either a 4500mAh or 5000mAh. But the charging speeds should be quite unique – if the leaks are to be believed – supporting 125W wired fast charging, which may provide full power to a fully drained battery in less than 20 minutes.

You shouldn’t forget about wireless charging. It appears that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be able to wirelessly charge at 50W and provide 10W of reverse wireless charging capability for your earbuds. Additionally, with its IP68 rating for protection from dust and water, this cell phone seems like it will provide a durable and high-quality performance for the foreseeable future.

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