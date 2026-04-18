Vivo Y600 Pro Launches Soon: Check India Availability, Expected Price, Full Specs And Huge 10,000mAh Battery

Vivo is preparing to unveil its next mid-ranger and the company has started to tease it with early previews that are generating increased interest in the upcoming device, vivo y600 pro, mainly because of the huge battery and some design changes. The phone is expected to be priced around CNY 1,999 (Rs 23,000), which is subject to confirmation upon the launch.

Although the date for the official launch of the new phone has yet to be established, many reports indicate that the launch should happen soon, likely beginning with a launch in China. The teasers are making it clear that the primary focus on this device will be battery life, which is what makes the vivo y600 pro such a dramatic improvement over the previous model.

Vivo Y600 Pro battery, launch timeline and expected price

As per reports, the biggest selling point of vivo y600 pro is the sheer size of the battery. This new device is definitely going to feature a huge 10,000mAh battery, which is definitely larger than most smartphones currently released. Many reports even indicate that the battery may go slightly higher at approximately 10,200mAh, which would make it one of the largest batteries of its kind.

Compared to the previous model, which had a 7,000mAh battery capacity, the new phone made up the difference by adding an enormous battery capacity of 10,000mAh. According to one report, Vivo is emphasising longer battery life with their latest product, the vivo y600 pro. A new iteration of the vivo y600 pro will give the dependent midrange market something special regarding battery performance.

The New vivo Y600 Pro features updated cameras and an updated design

Vivo Y600 Pro will also come with a 50-megapixel primary rear-facing camera. This is less than the 200-megapixel rear-facing camera that the previous iteration of the vivo y600 pro had, so it would appear that the company chose battery over camera upgrades in the new model from an improvement perspective.

In terms of design, the vivo y600 pro will look similar to prior iterations with only a few modifications. The rear of the device will continue to have a camera module, but instead of having four holes for cameras, there will only be two holes remaining. Additionally, the LED flash is positioned outside of the circular camera module, closer to one corner of the device, resulting in a somewhat cleaner-looking device.

Vivo Y600 Pro specifications for display and performance

The vivo Y600 Pro features a more symmetrical design with its flat edges and flat back panel. There is one other notable aesthetic addition to the device; the camera module has a beautiful gold ring around it to give the device some additional premium flair. While the vivo Y600 Pro is being marketed as a great value for battery, the added premium aspect will only make the device more appealing to potential buyers.

While there are still many unconfirmed specifications associated with the vivo Y600 Pro, there are reports that the device will sport a large display (probably between 6.67 inches and 6.83 inches), have a resolution of approximately 1.5K and be able to refresh at a maximum of 120Hz. Lastly, it will likely feature (but not be limited to) one of MediaTek’s new Dimensity chips which puts the vivo Y600 Pro in the mid-range performance category.

Vivo Y600 Pro performance, charging and overall focus

The vivo Y600 Pro is likely to support some form of fast charging probably around 90 Watts, when considering the size and capacity of the battery. However, since many technical specifications associated with the vivo Y600 Pro have not been confirmed, the above-mentioned specifications may change by launch simply because of the way the design and specs are currently set up. Regardless of official specs, the overall goal of the Y600 pro is to provide users with longer usage time without requiring users to charge their device every day.

In summary, the vivo y600 pro marks a departure from producing phones with a focus solely on the camera and places more emphasis on creating a device that has improved battery life and efficiency. The vivo y600 pro’s large battery, good specifications, and new design make it an option for consumers who are looking to purchase a smartphone that has a long battery life while not sacrificing too many other features.

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