LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

The pre-booking of iQOO 15 has started on Amazon and its official website. The flagship phones comes with great display and supercomputing chip for gaming and performance

Credit: iQOO.com
Credit: iQOO.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 20, 2025 20:01:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

iQOO is back with its new flagship smartphone Iqoo 15. Before the official launch, the company had started pre-booking of its new flagship. The phone will launch on 26 November. The company is going to introduce major hardware and software upgrades through this flagship phone. 

The early customers will also get discounts and Iqoo TWS 1e wireless earbuds, and an extended warranty of 12 months for free. The pre-booking has begun on Amazon and the official website of iQOO 

Specification, Highlights and Price

The phone is a blend of performance, display, camera and operating system which makes it a perfect flagship. As per reports it is likely to be available at starting price of Rs.65000. The officials has not revealed the price yet you can just book the phone at Rs. 1000. 

This is the first Android phone with Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display. It has a powerful supercomputing chip Q3, 2K + 144 FPS for lower power consumption and higher energy efficiency. The phone has Origin OS 6.0 based Android 16 operating system. iQOO 15 has a powerful huge battery of 7000mAh.

The phone also features a good camera. It comes with three rear cameras with a primary sensor of 50 MP Sony 3X Periscope camera, 50 MP Sony VCS True colour camera and 50 MP ultra wide angle. The phone has a front camera of 32 MP. The phone comes in two colour Legend which is close to white and Alpha which is close to black colour 

Other Highlights Of iQOO 15

• RAM – 12GB

• Storage – 256 GB

• Processor Speed – 4.6 GHz

• Speaker – Dual Stereo Speakers

• Wireless charging – available 

The experts claim that this phone will come with ga reat gaming experience, along witha huge 7000mAh battery and a wonderful display. Before this the company has launched iQOO 13 previous year at Rs.49,999 and they have skipped the iQOO 14 model and jumped to iQOO 15.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 7:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iQOO 15iQOO 15 price

RELATED News

Cloudflare Outages: Is The Bug And Maintenance Chaos Disrupting Games, Websites, And Frustrating Global Internet Users?

No Samsung phones, Only iPhones: London Thieves Get Picky, Return ‘Literally Stolen’ Android Phones To Victims

What Is SadaPay? Pakistan Payment App Used By Jaish To Build Fidayeen Army In Anti-India Plot

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

What Is Cloudflare? Understanding The Tech Behind Internet Wide Disruptions

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Son Visits Iconic Taj Mahal During India Visit Under Heavy Security, Internet Roasts Him, Says, ‘Get Him To Delhi To Experience 400+ AQI’

Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result Out: How To Check Your Score Online

iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

Who Is Deepak Chahar And How His Unexpected Arrival For Sister Malti Chahar Shakes Bigg Boss 19 Family Week?

WATCH: Manika Vishwakarma Wins Hearts In Electric Blue Monokini During Miss Universe 2025 Swimsuit Round

5 Reasons to Choose the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: India’s Smarter, Reliable, and Longer Running Electric Ride

Neil Nitin Mukesh Announced as Brand Ambassador for “The Universal Idol”: A Global Stage for Aspiring Voices

10 Transformational Indian Leaders Redefining Business, Wellness, and Digital Influence in 2025

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here
iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here
iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here
iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

QUICK LINKS