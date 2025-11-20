iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

iQOO is back with its new flagship smartphone Iqoo 15. Before the official launch, the company had started pre-booking of its new flagship. The phone will launch on 26 November. The company is going to introduce major hardware and software upgrades through this flagship phone.

The early customers will also get discounts and Iqoo TWS 1e wireless earbuds, and an extended warranty of 12 months for free. The pre-booking has begun on Amazon and the official website of iQOO

Specification, Highlights and Price

The phone is a blend of performance, display, camera and operating system which makes it a perfect flagship. As per reports it is likely to be available at starting price of Rs.65000. The officials has not revealed the price yet you can just book the phone at Rs. 1000.

This is the first Android phone with Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display. It has a powerful supercomputing chip Q3, 2K + 144 FPS for lower power consumption and higher energy efficiency. The phone has Origin OS 6.0 based Android 16 operating system. iQOO 15 has a powerful huge battery of 7000mAh.

The phone also features a good camera. It comes with three rear cameras with a primary sensor of 50 MP Sony 3X Periscope camera, 50 MP Sony VCS True colour camera and 50 MP ultra wide angle. The phone has a front camera of 32 MP. The phone comes in two colour Legend which is close to white and Alpha which is close to black colour

Other Highlights Of iQOO 15

• RAM – 12GB

• Storage – 256 GB

• Processor Speed – 4.6 GHz

• Speaker – Dual Stereo Speakers

• Wireless charging – available

The experts claim that this phone will come with ga reat gaming experience, along witha huge 7000mAh battery and a wonderful display. Before this the company has launched iQOO 13 previous year at Rs.49,999 and they have skipped the iQOO 14 model and jumped to iQOO 15.