Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Finally (PS5) Announced After 10 Years- But What Is ‘AGE 1000’ And Why It Changes Everything? Watch Trailer

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: After almost a decade of anticipation, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is finally out, and it is a game-changer for the action RPG franchise. Announced by Bandai Namco during the DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2026 in Los Angeles, the game is scheduled to release on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2027. The game may have been a sequel, but what fans are getting is so much more. With a brand-new timeline called “AGE 1000,” a reimagined world, and a brand-new story angle, Xenoverse 3 is not just picking up where the franchise left off, but it is redefining the series in a way that could reshuffle the Dragon Ball gaming landscape.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: A New Beginning After A Decade

The Xenoverse series has had a unique place in Dragon Ball gaming since the original Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 first hit the shelves in 2016. With its fusion between an RPG and fighting game, customisable characters, and original storylines that let players interact with significant moments from the anime, Xenoverse was used to carry the Dragon Ball franchise into the next-generation era. With the original game being supported with numerous updates and DLCs, the anticipation for a next-generation follow-up had lingered on. But the answer to that is not just Xenoverse 2, but Xenoverse 3.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: What Is ‘AGE 1000’?

The name “AGE 1000” is the main point of interest, curiosity, and speculation surrounding Xenoverse 3. Initially teased as “Project AGE 1000”, this setting launches the Dragon Ball universe 1,000 years into the future. In other words, our beloved characters, Goku and the Z Fighters, are long gone, and you are interacting with legends as historical figures that shaped the world.

More than a retelling of familiar arcs, Xenoverse 3 will set you in a whole new era of original characters, conflicts, and power structures. The setting is a futuristic West City that has evolved into a massive, bustling city unlike any other place you’ve seen in the Dragon Ball franchise. That means there’s a lot of potential for new stories, and it also means you’ll be free to craft your own narrative within the Dragon Ball universe, rather than being heavily restricted by canon.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: Your Place in the Story

This is one of the biggest changes you’ll see in Xenoverse 3, and it has huge implications for both the game’s narrative and gameplay. Rather than simply revisiting past timelines, you’ll be joining the Great Saiyan Squad and fighting alongside both new and familiar allies.

The core gameplay loop action RPG elements with high-octane combat still applies, but it will certainly evolve. You’ll still expect character creation, story missions, and epic battles with famous foes, but all of this will happen within the context of a brand-new timeline that encourages exploration and discovery.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: More Than Just a Nostalgia Trip: A New Direction

Xenoverse 3 is clearly not just a nostalgia trip, despite all the speculation. Rather, the game will be a brand new piece of lore, with the first hints that there will be original characters and designs based on the legacy of Akira Toriyama.

This is huge. It indicates the franchise is taking a giant leap forward and branching out from its current storylines down the road.

The End of Xenoverse 2

With the announcement of Xenoverse 3, Bandai Namco has also confirmed the end of Xenoverse 2 with the release of the last expansion, FUTURE SAGA Chapter 4. This final DLC will be released in Summer 2026 and will be a high-stakes tale of battle and bidding farewell after nearly ten years.

For long-time players, this is the end of an era and the beginning of a new one: a chance to bid farewell to one of the most iconic Dragon Ball games on the market and look forward to what’s next.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: A New Era for Dragon Ball Games

Bandai Namco’s Xenoverse 3 looks poised to usher in a new era of ongoing evolution for the Dragon Ball franchise. The game is expected to embrace a live-service play model like its direct predecessor, receiving ongoing updates, expansions and other content for years to come.

But the most significant thing “AGE 1000” stands for is a narrative leap that could fundamentally change the way Dragon Ball games tell stories. By combining elements of legacy games with a futuristic space setting and original storytelling, Xenoverse 3 is less of a direct sequel, and more of the start of a new chapter. With more news to come over the next few months, one thing is for sure: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 isn’t just filling a long wait, it’s changing the game.

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