NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

The Nothing OS 4.0 is based on Android 16, and it brings a set of interfaces, usability, and system-level changes aimed at refining the overall software experience. The company has said that the rollout will continue over the coming days depending upon the region and device. The company further claims that this is the standard practice to monitor performance and stability during large software updates.

Update timeline and supported devices

The CMF Phone 1 and CMF Phone 2 Pro are part of company’s expanding portfolio in India and they are receiving the updates as part of Nothing’s broader software support roadmap.

What will NothingOS 4.0 Change?

The Nothing OS 4.0 introduces several visual refinements across the system. These updates include the updated status bar icons, refreshed system components, new lock screen clock styles, and a reorganised quick setting layout. The company claims that these changes are designed to improve clarity and everyday usability without altering the core Nothing OS design language.

The upgrade will also feature smoother animations for gestures, swipes, and touch interactions, along with more responsive notification motion.

The key highlight of Nothing OS 4.0 is an enhanced dark mode, including an ‘extra dark mode’ that the company claims to improve contrast and reduce power usage. The readability has been improved across notifications, the app drawer, and Quick Settings, with support extended to first-party apps.