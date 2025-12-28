LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

The NothingOS 4.0 is rolled out for CMF Phone 1 and it is expected to be rolled out in CMF Phone 2 Pro by early January 2026. The update brings new features including enhanced dark mode, new lock screen clock style, and many more

NothingOS 4.0 released for CMF Phone 1
NothingOS 4.0 released for CMF Phone 1

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 28, 2025 15:12:22 IST

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

CMF by Nothing has started rolling out the Nothing OS 4.0 update for its smartphones in India. The update is being released in phases, and the company has recently released the update in CMF Phone 1. The CMF Phone 2 Pro users will likely receive the update shortly. 

The Nothing OS 4.0 is based on Android 16, and it brings a set of interfaces, usability, and system-level changes aimed at refining the overall software experience. The company has said that the rollout will continue over the coming days depending upon the region and device. The company further claims that this is the standard practice to monitor performance and stability during large software updates. 

Update timeline and supported devices 

As per the company, the update has been rolled out for CMF Phone 1 users across India whereas the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to start receiving the update in early January. The users will be notified once the update becomes available on their devices, and they can install it through the system update section in the setting of the device. 

The CMF Phone 1 and CMF Phone 2 Pro are part of company’s expanding portfolio in India and they are receiving the updates as part of Nothing’s broader software support roadmap. 

What will NothingOS 4.0 Change? 

The Nothing OS 4.0 introduces several visual refinements across the system. These updates include the updated status bar icons, refreshed system components, new lock screen clock styles, and a reorganised quick setting layout. The company claims that these changes are designed to improve clarity and everyday usability without altering the core Nothing OS design language. 

The upgrade will also feature smoother animations for gestures, swipes, and touch interactions, along with more responsive notification motion. 

The key highlight of Nothing OS 4.0 is an enhanced dark mode, including an ‘extra dark mode’ that the company claims to improve contrast and reduce power usage. The readability has been improved across notifications, the app drawer, and Quick Settings, with support extended to first-party apps. 

 Also Read: From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 3:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update
NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update
NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update
NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

