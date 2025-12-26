LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

This year smartphone brands have performed outstanding from processor to cameras. Here are 5 budget friendly smartphone which delivers excellent camera for photography and high resolution video recording.

Best Budget Camera Phones
Best Budget Camera Phones

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 26, 2025 16:27:41 IST

From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

Smartphone cameras in 2025 have evolved to a stage where strong photography is no longer limited to premium flagships. There are many budget and mid-range phones which deliver amazing photos and videos. Here are five budget camera phones that were launched in 2025. 

Google Pixel 9a 

Google Pixel 9a has sent a benchmark for point-and-shoot photography in the budget segment. The phone is powered by the Tensor G4 Chip. The phone features a primary sensor of 48MP and 13MP of an ultrawide sensor which delivers consistent results with accurate skin tones, strong dynamic range, and dependable low-light performance. 

CMF Phone 2 Pro 

The CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing features one of the most interesting camera setups in this price range. The phone offers a primary sensor of 50MP and a dedicated 50MP 2x telephoto camera. The phone captures natural looking portraits and improved subject separation without heavily on software blur. 

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is ideal for users who love video recording. The phone supports 4K video on both front and rear cameras, which makes it perfect for vlogging and short video creation. The phone has a primary camera of 50MP and an 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera. 

Oppo Reno 14 

The Oppo Reno 14 offers a balanced camera experience to the budget segment. The phone is backed by a high-resolution primary sensor and the company’s refined image processing. The back panel of the phone offers 64MP of primary sensor which gives clear details with controlled colours whereas the ultrawide lens provides added flexibility for landscapes and group shots. The phone supports 4K video recordings. 

Vivo V60 

The Vivo V60 comes with a Zeiss-backed triple camera setup focused on portrait photography. The phone offers a primary sensor of 50MP with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera offering 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. 

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 4:27 PM IST
